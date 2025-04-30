Avocado Puree Global Strategic Business Report 2025, With Profiles Of Florigin, Grupo Comavo, Hero Espana, Nestle, Simped Foods, Sudzucker, The Berry Man (Aus), The Foodfellas And More

Dublin, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Avocado Puree - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Avocado Puree was valued at US$1.6 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$2.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Avocado Puree market.

Why Is There a Growing Demand for Avocado Puree in Packaged Foods?

The demand for avocado puree in packaged foods is growing rapidly, driven by the increasing consumer preference for natural and minimally processed ingredients. Packaged food manufacturers are leveraging the health halo of avocados to create products that appeal to health-conscious consumers, including those following plant-based, vegan, or clean-eating diets.

Avocado puree is being used in everything from ready-to-eat meals and snacks to frozen entrees and desserts, providing a nutritious and flavorful component that resonates with modern dietary trends. The convenience of pre-packaged avocado puree, which eliminates the need for consumers to prepare the fruit themselves, is another factor contributing to its popularity. Additionally, the trend towards sustainable and ethical sourcing is driving demand for avocado puree made from organically grown avocados, further boosting its appeal in the packaged foods market.

What Are the Key Growth Drivers in the Avocado Puree Market?

The growth in the avocado puree market is driven by several factors, including the rising consumer demand for healthy, natural, and minimally processed foods that align with modern dietary preferences. The versatility of avocado puree as an ingredient in a wide range of food and beverage products, from smoothies to baby food, is also fueling its adoption across various sectors.

The increasing popularity of plant-based diets and the shift towards clean-label products are significant drivers, as avocado puree offers a nutrient-dense, plant-based option that appeals to health-conscious consumers. Technological advancements in food processing and packaging have improved the shelf life and convenience of avocado puree, making it more accessible to consumers and manufacturers alike.

Furthermore, the growing emphasis on sustainable and ethical sourcing practices is enhancing the appeal of avocado puree, particularly in markets that prioritize organic and eco-friendly products.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the Avocado Puree market, presented in terms of units. The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.

Segments:



Nature (Organic, Conventional)

Source (Hass, Fuerte, Other Sources) Application (Dressings & Sauces, Infant Food, Beverages, Smoothies & Yogurt, Other Applications)

Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Insights:



Market Growth : Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Organic Avocado Puree segment, which is expected to reach US$1.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.5%. The Conventional Avocado Puree segment is also set to grow at 4.9% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis : Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $409.6 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.0% CAGR to reach $526.8 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:



Comprehensive Market Data : Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis : Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles : Coverage of players such as Florigin Ltd., Grupo Comavo, Hero Espana SA, Nestle S.A., Simped Foods Pty Ltd. and more. Complimentary Updates : Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025

Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.

The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.

What's Included in This Edition:



Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure Strategic insights into geographic shifts

Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with:



Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry

