403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Festi Hf.: Presentation Of Q1 2025 Results
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Festi hf. published its Q1 2025 results after market closing on 29 April 2025.
Please find attached the Q1 2025 investor presentation for investor meeting held today, Wednesday 30 April 2025 at 8:30.
Attachment
-
Festi hf. - Presentation of Q1 2025 results
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment