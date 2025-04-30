Elis: General Shareholders Meeting 22 May 2025 - Availability Of Documents

Saint-Cloud, April 30, 2025 - The Combined General Shareholders' Meeting of Elis will be held on May 22, 2025, at 3:00 pm at the Maison des Travaux Publics, 3 rue de Berri, 75008 Paris.

The Annual General Meeting will be held in the presence of shareholders; it will also be broadcast live on the company's website via the link:

Holders of bearer shares should ask their financial intermediaries for proxy or distance voting forms. Holders of registered shares will directly receive these forms together with their convening notice.

The corresponding notice of meeting that contains the agenda, the draft text of the resolutions to be submitted to the vote of the shareholders and the terms and conditions to participate and vote to this General Shareholders Meeting was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires dated April 14, 2025, n°45 ( ). An amended notice was published on April 18, 2025 (n°47) concerning the amount of the dividend set out in resolution n°3.

In accordance with the provisions of the French Commercial Code, documents relating to the General Meeting (including in particular the 2024 Universal Registration Document and proxy and distance voting form) are available as of today on the Company's website at under“Shareholders meetings”.

Some of these documents are also attached to either the 2024 Universal Registration Document or the 2025 Notice of Meeting (Brochure), the latter being available on the Company's website from 2 May 2025, the date of publication of the notice of meeting in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires.

We thank you for consulting regularly the section dedicated to the 2025 Shareholders' Meeting on the Company's website: under“Shareholders Meetings”.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - ...

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - ...

Attachment

Elis - General shareholders meeting 22 May 2025 - Availability of documents