Heat Pumps Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2030 Featuring Profiles Of Major Players - Carrier, Daikin Industries, Johnson Controls, LG Electronics, Trane Technologies And More
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|219
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$88.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$134.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary Market Dynamics and Drivers Regional Insights and Emerging Markets Analysis by Segment Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview and Market Definition Refrigerants Porter's Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Buyers Bargaining Power of Suppliers Potential for New Entrants Threat of Substitutes Level of Competition Supply Chain Analysis SWOT Analysis Climate Change Policies and Regulations Carbon Pricing United States Europe Canada China
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics Snapshot Market Drivers Electrification of End Use Industries Integration with Renewable Energy Sources Connected Buildings Cost Reduction in Renewable Energy Generation Market Challenges High Upfront Cost Market Opportunities Use of Geothermal Energy Integration of Smart Technologies in Heat Pumps Market Restraints Limited Public Awareness Crude Oil Price Fluctuations
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Emerging Technologies Increasing Number of Start-ups Dual Fuel/Hybrid Heat Pump 3D Printing R-454B (Puron Advance)
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown Market Analysis by Type Takeaways Air-to-Air Air-to-Water Source Heat Pumps Geothermal/Ground Source Water Source Heat Pumps Other Types of Heat Pumps Market Analysis by Rated Capacity Takeaways Up to 10 kW Heat Pumps 10-20 kW Heat Pumps 20-30 kW Heat Pumps Over 30 kW Heat Pumps Market Analysis by End User Takeaways Residential Sector Commercial Sector Industrial Sector Geographic Breakdown Market Analysis by Region Takeaways North America Asia-Pacific (APAC) Europe Middle East and Africa (MEA) South America
Chapter 6 Sustainability in the Heat Pump Industry: An ESG Perspective
- ESG in the Heat Pump Industry ESG Risk Ratings ESG Practices in the Heat Pump Industry ESG Performance Analysis Future of ESG: Emerging Trends and Opportunities Concluding Remarks
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Overview Carrier Johnson Controls Midea Group Daikin Industries Samsung Electronics
Chapter 8 Appendix
- Methodology Information Sources References Abbreviations Used in the Report
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- Bosch Thermotechnik GmbH Carrier Daikin Industries Ltd. Denso Corp. Fujitsu General Johnson Controls Lennox International Inc. LG Electronics Midea Group Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. Panasonic Holdings Corp. Samsung Thermax Ltd. Trane Technologies PLC Viessmann Group
