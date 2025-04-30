Dr Karthik Ram, Pioneer Of Cosmetic Surgery In Chennai, Wins 2025 Threebestrated® Award For Transforming People's Lives

Dr Karthik Ram

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Karthik Ram, MBBS, DNB, MRCS, one of Chennai's leading cosmetic surgeons, celebrates his seventh consecutive year as a top plastic surgeon on ThreeBestRated, cementing his reputation as a pioneer in India.“This is the seventh consecutive year that we are listed on ThreeBestRated,” said Dr. Karthik.“Actually, it makes me very proud and happy. At the same time, I'm a little worried because I need to sustain this position for the country for the upcoming years. So I'll do my best to keep this position and make a lot of people happy.”Dr. Karthik, the Chief Cosmetic Surgeon at Chennai Plastic Surgery, has nearly 25 years of hands-on experience in the field. He has shared a lot about his journey and valuable insights into cosmetic surgery with ThreeBestRatedupon receiving the award.A Calling Rooted in PurposeDr. Karthik's journey into cosmetic surgery was not merely a career choice but a deeply personal calling. As a teenager, in the 1990s, he suffered from gynecomastia (male breast enlargement) and experienced the psychological impact of living with a cosmetic issue. "The bullying was intense during school. And I couldn't even enter the common dress changing rooms,' said Dr. Karthik. This personal experience made him understand how daunting the trauma would be for a person with cosmetic issues.When he was in his training, he also realized that plastic surgeons often work behind the scenes and the patients often don't even know who performed their surgery-this leaves no connection with the patients. Dr. Karthik doesn't sit well with this scenario. He wanted to have his own patients and see the impact he made in people's lives.Drawing on his personal experience combined with a desire to build meaningful doctor-patient relationships, he chose to specialise in cosmetic surgery.Navigating Challenges Down the RoadEvery success story is built brick by brick. Dr. Karthik's journey in the cosmetic industry wasn't shaped overnight. He underwent extensive training, attended conferences, and did courses to hone his skills and knowledge.One notable training was in Chelmsford in the UK, where he realized the need for specialty units dedicated to specialty cases-that wasn't common in Chennai. He also understood that attracting patients in volume helps him master cosmetic procedures.Therefore, he attended a marketing-focused conference in Las Vegas, where he learned strategies to expand his client base.“Earlier, we got only one or two leads. Now, we get at least 15 to 20 leads per day. From that to this has not happened in a single day. It took fifteen, sixteen years to reach here.”Breaking Falsity: Cosmetic Surgery isn't Just for Celebs“One of the biggest misconceptions about plastic surgery, especially cosmetic surgery, is that it is a luxury surgery-but it is directly opposite,” said Dr. Karthik.In reality, it often addresses real physical and emotional burdens. For instance, a middle-aged woman suffering from chronic back and neck pain due to heavy breasts seeks relief through breast reduction surgery. An IT professional with a severely deviated nose opts for rhinoplasty-not for vanity, but to improve breathing and self-esteem.Contrary to popular belief, most cosmetic surgery patients are everyday individuals who seek a better quality of life, not celebrities.At this point, Dr. Karthik Ram recalled a patient in his late 30s who approached the doctor seeking male breast correction surgery. Surprised by the urgency, Dr. Karthik asked him the reason. The patient explained that his father was critically ill and the doctors who treated him declared that he might pass away soon. As part of the funeral rituals, the man had to remove his shirt in public, which made him deeply uncomfortable.This incident highlights a powerful truth: cosmetic surgery is not a luxury, but for many, it addresses real emotional burdens. It offers confidence and boosts the self-esteem of those who silently suffer.Is Cosmetic Surgery Safe?Dr. Karthik makes a note that people always question the safety of cosmetic treatments. But he responds by saying safety is paramount in aesthetic surgery. Unlike other treatments like appendicitis, cosmetic procedures are carried out on normal people. Therefore, before the surgery, health parameters such as thyroid levels and blood sugar levels are checked and the surgery will be carried out, only when they are within safe limits.At his practice, Dr. Karthik emphasises rigorous safety protocols, including comprehensive checklists at every stage: preoperative, intraoperative, and postoperative. He provides his patients with instructional videos a week before surgery to guide them on necessary preparations like stopping certain medications, smoking, and alcohol. These strict protocols help minimize errors and ensure a safe, complication-free surgical experience.The 60/40 Rule of Cosmetic SurgeryDr. Karthik also stresses that successful cosmetic surgery outcomes depend not only on the procedure itself but also on strict pre-and post-operative care. Poor pre- and post-surgical habits can affect healing significantly. The recovery protocols of cosmetic surgery also include limited sun exposure, using sunscreen, and strict adherence to scan management advice.“People think that surgery is everything. Surgery is almost 60% of everything, but the remaining 40%, is the advice we give that has to be followed properly. So following the postoperative advice is extremely important in getting good results.”Many people hesitate to undergo plastic surgery-not because they don't want it, but due to fear of societal judgment.“My strong advice for the people wanting to go for cosmetic surgery, ask yourself, will I be able to live my whole life with a cosmetic role? If not, don't let others' opinions hold you back. Meet a good doctor. Get it done.” -Dr. Karthik.For more information about Dr. Karthik Ram, and his practice or to schedule an appointment, visit thecosmeticsurgery .

