Enamine And Pohang Accelerator Laboratory Partner To Speed Up Fragment-Based Discovery Projects

KYIV, UKRAINE, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Enamine, the leading provider of chemical compounds and drug discovery services, and Pohang Accelerator Laboratory (PAL), a science and technology institution in South Korea, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to advance collaborative drug discovery efforts. The memorandum outlines a joint commitment to pursue research and development in fragment-based drug discovery and hit optimization. Both parties aim to provide a streamlined path from fragment identification to advanced leads by combining advanced screening technologies with fast-track chemical development.

Enamine will provide access to its comprehensive and easy-to-follow fragment library. The company will also lead hit development, supplying hit analogues from its vast make-on-demand chemical space: Enamine REAL and Enamine MADE, and offering follow-up chemistry and biology services, including molecular screening, compound profiling, and animal studies.

PAL will integrate Enamine fragment libraries into its Crystallographic Fragment Screening platform at its synchrotron radiation facility. This facility will be used to identify fragment hits that serve as starting points for collaborative drug discovery projects. By combining resources and technical platforms, Enamine and PAL intend to enhance the speed and quality of fragment-based lead generation. This collaboration is designed to support pharmaceutical companies and academic research institutions across Korea and the broader Asian region.

In addition to the scientific collaboration, the parties will engage in co-advertising and co-marketing efforts to promote Crystallographic Fragment Screening. These initiatives are expected to expand access to high-performance discovery tools and encourage broader uptake of the platform among researchers.

“This partnership brings together our chemistry expertise and PAL's advanced screening technologies to help move from fragments to promising drug candidates faster and more effectively.” commented Dr. Iaroslava Kos, Director of Business Development, Enamine Ltd.“We are happy to establish this collaboration to enable access to high-quality drug discovery workflows to pharmaceutical companies and academic institutions.”

“We are excited to collaborate with Enamine to strengthen our fragment screening platform,” said Dr. Yeon-Gil Kim, the principal beamline scientist at Pohang Accelerator Laboratory,“This collaboration has helped us address key gaps in our platform. We are confident that it will generate strong synergies in structure-based early-stage drug discovery.”

About Enamine: Enamine is a scientifically driven integrated discovery Contract Research Organisation with unique partnering opportunities in exploring new chemical space. The company combines access to the in-house produced screening compounds (4.5M in stock) and building blocks (350K in stock) with a comprehensive platform of integrated discovery services to advance and accelerate the efforts in Drug Discovery. For more information, visit:

About Enamine REAL: Enamine REAL (REadily AccessibLe) contains trillions of synthetically feasible molecules that can be synthesized at Enamine extremely fast (3-4 weeks), with high feasibility (over 80%), and inexpensive. The REAL Compounds are created by parallel chemistry through the compilation of 143,000 in-stock building blocks via 167 well-validated parallel synthesis protocols, underlying Enamine's approach to design make-on-demand compounds to maximize synthesis success rate.

About Enamine MADE: Enamine MADE (MAke-on-DEmand) building blocks are a catalog of over 1 billion chemical building blocks that can be synthesized within several weeks using pre-validated experience and starting materials from Enamine in-stock reagents in 1-5 steps with over 70% success rate. For more information visit: /building-blocks/made-building-blocks

About PAL: Pohang Accelerator Laboratory (PAL) is the national facility operating both a 3rd-generation synchrotron (PLS-II) and an X-ray free-electron laser facility (XFEL) in South Korea. PAL offers state-of-the-art experimental platforms and beamlines supporting a wide range of scientific disciplines, including structural biology. Its Crystallographic Fragment Screening platform provides high-throughput and high-resolution capabilities to accelerate drug discovery efforts. For more information, visit:

