Mamoru Hosoda Anime Film ‘Scarlet’ To Debut In Indian Theatres On December 12 This Year

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming animated film 'Scarlet' have locked the date of its India release. The film, co-produced by Japanese filmmaker Mamoru Hosoda, is set to bow in Indian theatres on December 12, 2025.

The film tells the story of a brave princess who transcends time and space, offering a sweeping, imaginative adventure. It marks a return for Academy Award-nominated Japanese director Mamoru Hosoda, whose previous feature, 'Belle', premiered at Cannes and became the highest-grossing film of his career.

Sony Pictures has co-financed the film, from the Oscar-nominated Mirai filmmaker, with Studio Chizu and Nippon TV. It is also handling global on Scarlet except for Japan, where it is being released by Toho, reports 'Deadline'.

In 2011, Hosoda and producer Yuichiro Saito co-established Studio Chizu, an animation studio where he directed and wrote the screenplay for Wolf Children (2012) and The Boy and the Beast (2015).

Hosoda's previous works films include“Digimon: The Movie” (2000),“One Piece: Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island” (2005),“The Girl Who Leapt Through Time” (2006),“Summer Wars” (2009),“Wolf Children” (2012),“The Boy and the Beast” (2015), and“Mirai” (2018).“The Girl Who Leapt Through Time” earned the inaugural Japan Academy Prize for Best Animation, while“Summer Wars” (2009) earned him an Annie Award nomination for Best Director and screened at the Berlin International Film Festival.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release 'Scarlet' in theatres on December 12, 2025.