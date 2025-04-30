Ayushman Bharat Foundation For Healthy And Fit India: Ministers

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) Ayushman Bharat is the foundation for a healthy and fit India, said Union Ministers on Ayushman Bharat Diwas on Wednesday.

Ayushman Bharat Diwas is observed every year on April 30 to spread awareness about the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) -- the world's largest government-funded healthcare programme -- providing assurance and insurance coverage for more than 500 million people.

Launched in 2018, AB PM-JAY has seamlessly integrated comprehensive care across primary, secondary, and tertiary levels to provide universal health coverage, particularly for rural and vulnerable populations.

“Ayushman Bharat concept is the foundation of a healthy and fit India. The Pradhan Mantri Jan Swasthya Yojana implemented in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji is proving to be a boon for the economically weaker people,” said Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, in a post on social media platform X.

“On this #AyushmanBharat Diwas, we celebrate the commitment to accessible healthcare for all. Through initiatives like PM-JAY and Health and Wellness Centres, millions benefit from comprehensive medical coverage, ensuring quality healthcare for every citizen,” added Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution of India.

The landmark health initiative not only addresses immediate health needs but also emphasises preventive care and health promotion, making healthcare more accessible and equitable.

The scheme provides better treatment to crores of people, particularly“to every village, poor and needy”, said Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush on X.

AB PMJAY provides up to Rs 5 lakh per family annually for secondary and tertiary care. The scheme benefits approximately 55 crore people (12.37 crore families) from the bottom 40 per cent of the population.

Last year, the scheme was extended to include health coverage to all senior citizens aged 70 and above, regardless of income.

This comes as India's elderly population is expected to reach 346 million by 2050, according to the latest report by

the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI) in collaboration with KPMG.

The AB-PMJAY scheme includes over 200 packages encompassing more than 500 procedures related to medical oncology, surgical oncology, radiation oncology, and palliative medicine within the National Health Benefits Package (HBP).