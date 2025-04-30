Shubhangi Atre Shares What She Does On Akshaya Tritiya To Bring Peace And Positivity Into Her Life

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) On the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, actress Shubhangi Atre opened up about the personal rituals she follows to invite peace and positivity into her life.

In a candid conversation, Atre shared how she celebrates this special day, embracing its spiritual significance to recharge herself both mentally and emotionally. Talking about the meaning of the day, the 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' actress told IANS,“People usually buy things like gold or silver on this day, but the real meaning of Akshaya Tritiya is much deeper. Whatever you do today multiplies and never ends. That's why it's so powerful.”

Shubhangi reveals that she dedicates this day to prayer and self-reflection.“On this day, I always worship the Goddess. I also pray to God for strength for all the life battles we go through, because before anything else, that's what we truly need.”

The actress went on to add,“All these material things like gold and silver don't matter much to me. What I really focus on during Akshaya Tritiya is my determination, willpower, and inner peace. I always try to do something good for my soul because, as I said, whatever you do on this day, it stays forever; it never ends. That's what 'Akshaya' means: something that never finishes.”

Shubhangi Atre also urges her fans to embrace the day with purpose and make it meaningful. She shared,“Even a small positive step today can change your life. It's not just about buying something. It's about doing something that will bring lasting goodness.”

Akshaya Tritiya, also referred to as Akti or Akha Teej, is a significant spring festival celebrated annually by Hindus and Jains. It is observed on the third lunar day (Tithi) of the Shukla Paksha, or the bright fortnight, in the Hindu month of Vaisakha. Akshaya Tritiya is considered an ideal day for undertaking auspicious activities such as purchasing rice, making bank deposits, buying new items or utensils, visiting temples, and offering food or donations to those in need.