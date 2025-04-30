Kangana Ranaut Moves Into Her New MP Bungalow In New Delhi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) Actress-parliamentarian Kangana Ranaut finally took out time to move into her MP bungalow, which is a century old, in the National Capital.

Kangana took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a video of her doing a puja ceremony as she moves into a new house for the first time. The actress looked in a white and red saree paired with golden jewellery.

“Finally got some time to Shift to Delhi MP house,” she wrote as the caption.

She then shared a picture from the temple area of her home and wrote:“It was not easy to restore a century old MP house.”

On the acting front, Kangana was last seen in the historical biographical drama film Emergency, directed and co-produced by Kangana Ranaut, based on a screenplay by Ritesh Shah.

The film is based on the Indian Emergency, it stars Kangana as former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

In other news, Kangana had claimed that Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Ltd had handed her a monthly bill of Rs one lakh for her Manali residence. Howver, the electricity board said her claim was not wrong and she was a defaulter in clearing dues.

The electricity board said the bill was for two months and the amount was Rs 90,384.

The board claimed that Kangana did not pay her bills regularly, and the connected load at her residence is 94.82 kW, which is 1,500 per cent more than the normal household.

In March the actress wrapped up shooting for her untitled drama, alongside R Madhavan. Touted to be a thriller, the forthcoming project has been made under the direction of AL Vijay.

She wrote, "Most amazing experience to work with really humble and supportive Suresh sir."

She posted a picture with the team as they wrapped up filming. The picture featured Kangana posing with director A.L. Vijay and other crew members, flashing a victory sign.

The project marks Kangana and R Madhavan's on-screen reunion after almost a decade. They last shared the screen in the 2015 blockbuster, "Tanu Weds Manu Returns".

Besides this, Kangana enjoys an exciting lineup with the much-awaited sequel to her 2019 film "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi", named "The Legend of Didda".