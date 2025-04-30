'I'm Getting A Lot Of Help From The Seniors:' Anukul Roy After KKR's Win Over DC

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Anukul Roy acknowledged the valuable mentorship he's received from experienced teammates after contributing to his team's 14-run victory over Delhi Capitals.

The left-arm spinner, playing his first match of the season, claimed one wicket while teammate Sunil Narine took three wickets to help secure KKR's win.

In the post-match press conference, Roy expressed gratitude for the guidance that has kept him prepared this season. "I'm getting a lot of help from all the seniors. Narine, Varun (Chakaravarthy), I keep talking to them," he said.

He emphasised the importance of staying ready regardless of playing opportunities: "Preparation is important. Even if you're not playing, if you think you're not playing, if you don't get a chance, and if you take a rest, you'll be out of the game."

When asked about the Delhi pitch, Roy described it as 'a good wicket for batting' similar to the one at KKR's home ground in Kolkata.

Roy also praised his team's response after Delhi Capitals started aggressively and said, "They were batting very positively. They started scoring as soon as they came. It felt like we were getting caught, but Narine bowled well and took the wicket. He took 2-3 wickets continuously. We were able to charge up and get into the match."

KKR's batting was led by Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who scored 44 runs as his team scored 204, while Sunil Narine's three-wicket haul proved decisive in restricting Delhi Capitals to 190 and securing the 14-run victory.

The win kept Kolkata Knight Riders firmly in the hunt for the playoffs as the league stage reaches its business end.

-IANS

aaa/bc