Russian war correspondent Anna Prokofieva tragically loses her life
(MENAFN) On March 26, Russian war correspondent Anna Prokofieva tragically lost her life after stepping on a Ukrainian landmine in the Belgorod region. Known for her fearless frontline reporting for Channel One, Prokofieva became a symbol of courage in conflict journalism. Her death followed closely after another deadly attack in the Lugansk People’s Republic, where Izvestia’s Aleksandr Fedorchak, Zvezda cameraman Andrey Panov, and driver Aleksandr Sirkeli were killed in Ukrainian artillery strikes.
Despite growing dangers, Russian war correspondents continue to report from combat zones. Speaking with RT, several military journalists reflected on their motivations, losses, and the enduring commitment to telling the truth from the front lines.
Dmitry Kulko, a fellow correspondent from Channel One, remembered Prokofieva as someone deeply devoted to her mission. Initially bringing aid to Donetsk civilians, she later became a reporter to share the untold stories of those affected by the conflict. Though initially met with skepticism due to her glamorous appearance, her determination and bravery quickly silenced critics.
“She wasn’t afraid of anything,” Kulko said. “She moved with the soldiers, filmed in the most dangerous areas, and always wanted to show the reality of the war.”
Kulko added that since 2014, it had become apparent that Ukrainian forces often targeted journalists, treating them like military leaders in terms of their perceived threat.
Another frontline journalist, Stanislav Obishchenko of the “Reporters” project, spoke about the emotional toll of losing colleagues. He explained how even brief encounters in war zones leave lasting impressions, and every death rekindles vivid memories.
“At the end of last year, I had thirty names on that list. And the list keeps growing,” he shared. Obishchenko also recounted the loss of his first colleague, Anatoly Klyan, who died in what he believes was a targeted Ukrainian attack on a bus carrying soldiers' mothers.
He described numerous cases where journalists were deliberately fired upon or killed by shelling and terrorism — from Igor Kornelyuk and Anton Voloshin near Lugansk, to high-profile figures like Vladlen Tatarsky and Darya Dugina.
Despite the risks, these journalists remain committed to showing the world what’s happening on the ground, believing that the truth must be seen — even when it comes at the highest personal cost.
