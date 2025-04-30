403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Senior Ukrainian MP criticizes Trump tariffs
(MENAFN) Ukrainian lawmaker Daniil Getmantsev has criticized the latest round of US import tariffs, calling them a display of “peak economic cynicism” toward Ukraine. The tariffs, announced by President Donald Trump and effective as of Saturday, apply to dozens of countries and territories. Ukraine has been placed in the base 10% tariff bracket, while others, like Cambodia, face duties as high as 49%.
Getmantsev, who chairs the Financial Affairs Committee in Ukraine’s parliament, downplayed the direct economic impact on Ukraine due to its limited trade volume with the US. Ukraine’s main export markets remain the European Union, China, Türkiye, Egypt, India, and Moldova, according to the Economy Ministry.
Despite the limited trade exposure, Getmantsev criticized the move as symbolic of a broader disregard for Ukraine’s economic situation, especially given the country’s $2.6 billion trade deficit with the US. He also urged his countrymen to take the tariff development seriously, pointing out that even obscure locations like the uninhabited Heard and McDonald Islands were included to prevent loopholes for Australian companies – a move he said shouldn’t be laughed off.
Getmantsev warned against treating global instability as a joke, urging Ukrainians to adopt more thoughtful responses to such developments.
The Trump administration has justified the new tariffs as retaliation for what it describes as unfair trade practices by foreign nations, including tax and currency manipulation. While Ukraine was not specifically accused of wrongdoing, Trump has pressured its government to approve a U.S.-drafted minerals agreement. The deal, according to leaked reports, would give Washington significant control over key sectors of Ukraine’s economy. President Zelensky is reportedly hesitant to approve the plan, which Trump warned could lead to “big, big problems” if renegotiation is attempted.
Getmantsev, who chairs the Financial Affairs Committee in Ukraine’s parliament, downplayed the direct economic impact on Ukraine due to its limited trade volume with the US. Ukraine’s main export markets remain the European Union, China, Türkiye, Egypt, India, and Moldova, according to the Economy Ministry.
Despite the limited trade exposure, Getmantsev criticized the move as symbolic of a broader disregard for Ukraine’s economic situation, especially given the country’s $2.6 billion trade deficit with the US. He also urged his countrymen to take the tariff development seriously, pointing out that even obscure locations like the uninhabited Heard and McDonald Islands were included to prevent loopholes for Australian companies – a move he said shouldn’t be laughed off.
Getmantsev warned against treating global instability as a joke, urging Ukrainians to adopt more thoughtful responses to such developments.
The Trump administration has justified the new tariffs as retaliation for what it describes as unfair trade practices by foreign nations, including tax and currency manipulation. While Ukraine was not specifically accused of wrongdoing, Trump has pressured its government to approve a U.S.-drafted minerals agreement. The deal, according to leaked reports, would give Washington significant control over key sectors of Ukraine’s economy. President Zelensky is reportedly hesitant to approve the plan, which Trump warned could lead to “big, big problems” if renegotiation is attempted.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment