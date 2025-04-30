403
Ukraine launches four fresh attacks on Russian energy infrastructure
(MENAFN) Ukraine has launched four fresh attacks on Russian energy infrastructure over the past 24 hours, further violating a ceasefire agreement mediated by the US, according to a statement from Russia’s Defense Ministry on Thursday. The strikes caused damage to facilities and service disruptions affecting thousands of customers.
The 30-day moratorium on targeting each other’s energy sites was agreed upon by Moscow and Kiev on March 18 during US-brokered negotiations in Riyadh. The truce covers oil refineries, pipelines, power stations, and nuclear facilities. However, Russia has repeatedly accused Ukraine of ignoring the agreement.
The latest reported attacks included a drone strike on a gas distribution station in Lugansk, sparking a fire and cutting service to more than 11,000 people. In Kursk Region, a drone reportedly disabled a high-voltage line, leaving over 1,200 consumers without electricity. Artillery shelling in Belgorod damaged a substation transformer, disrupting power to 1,700 households. Another drone attack in Zaporozhye hit a substation, setting off an oil circuit breaker and affecting power supply to 9,000 homes.
The ministry also recalled that in late March, Ukraine struck the Sudzha gas metering station in Kursk, once a critical node in gas deliveries to the EU, before transit stopped on January 1, 2025, after Kiev declined to renew the gas agreement with Moscow.
The Defense Ministry said these continued attacks show Ukraine’s unwillingness or inability to uphold peace efforts. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also accused Kiev of intentionally sabotaging the peace process and US-Russia diplomatic engagement. Despite the violations, Moscow has indicated it will continue to honor the truce but warned it may be forced to respond if breaches persist.
