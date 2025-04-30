403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia’s nuclear fleet outpaces rivals
(MENAFN) At the VI Arctic Forum in Murmansk in late March, Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed the country's commitment to expanding its fleet of nuclear-powered icebreakers, highlighting that Russia already leads the world in this area. “We must maintain and strengthen this leadership by building more advanced vessels, especially nuclear ones,” he stated.
This week, Russia’s latest nuclear-powered icebreaker, the Yakutia, began operations along the Northern Sea Route after completing sea trials. It is the fourth vessel from the cutting-edge Project 22220 series, joining the Arktika (commissioned in 2020), Siberia (2021), and Ural (2022). The construction of at least seven ships is planned, with two more—Chukotka and Kamchatka—under construction and the keel of the Sakhalin set to be laid later this year. These vessels are built at the Baltic Shipyard in St. Petersburg, with support from state nuclear agency Rosatom’s Atomflot division.
Designed for extreme Arctic environments, Project 22220 icebreakers can break through ice up to three meters thick and are powered by two nuclear reactors producing a combined 60 megawatts. Their special hull design offers superior maneuverability, and they can operate independently for extended periods.
The new vessels are also a step toward technological independence, with 92% of components sourced domestically. Russia aims to eliminate foreign dependency entirely in future builds.
These multi-purpose ships are built for both ocean and river navigation, combining features from earlier models like the ocean-going Arktika and the river-optimized Taimyr. Ballast tanks allow adjustments to the draft, enhancing icebreaking capabilities.
The new Yakutia-class icebreakers will gradually replace older vessels like the Taimyr, Vaigach, and Yamal, which will remain in service until around 2027 before being retired in favor of the next-generation fleet.
This week, Russia’s latest nuclear-powered icebreaker, the Yakutia, began operations along the Northern Sea Route after completing sea trials. It is the fourth vessel from the cutting-edge Project 22220 series, joining the Arktika (commissioned in 2020), Siberia (2021), and Ural (2022). The construction of at least seven ships is planned, with two more—Chukotka and Kamchatka—under construction and the keel of the Sakhalin set to be laid later this year. These vessels are built at the Baltic Shipyard in St. Petersburg, with support from state nuclear agency Rosatom’s Atomflot division.
Designed for extreme Arctic environments, Project 22220 icebreakers can break through ice up to three meters thick and are powered by two nuclear reactors producing a combined 60 megawatts. Their special hull design offers superior maneuverability, and they can operate independently for extended periods.
The new vessels are also a step toward technological independence, with 92% of components sourced domestically. Russia aims to eliminate foreign dependency entirely in future builds.
These multi-purpose ships are built for both ocean and river navigation, combining features from earlier models like the ocean-going Arktika and the river-optimized Taimyr. Ballast tanks allow adjustments to the draft, enhancing icebreaking capabilities.
The new Yakutia-class icebreakers will gradually replace older vessels like the Taimyr, Vaigach, and Yamal, which will remain in service until around 2027 before being retired in favor of the next-generation fleet.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment