403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukraine proceeds with assaults on Russian energy locations
(MENAFN) Ukraine continues to target Russian energy infrastructure despite publicly supporting a U.S.-mediated ceasefire, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry. On Wednesday, officials reported new drone strikes in the Kursk Region that damaged a substation and power line, leaving around 1,500 homes without electricity.
In a separate incident, Luganskgaz, an energy provider in Russia’s Lugansk People’s Republic, said a Ukrainian drone strike hit a gas distribution station, causing a fire and cutting service to over 11,000 customers. Restoration efforts are underway, the company noted.
The Russian Defense Ministry claimed these attacks occur regularly, despite Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and other officials expressing public support for the ceasefire. The ministry accused Kiev of saying one thing and doing another, calling the attacks a breach of the truce.
The energy ceasefire was brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump in a March phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russia immediately halted attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, even intercepting its own drones to comply. Moscow later published a list of facilities covered by the 30-day deal, which may be extended.
Although Zelensky endorsed the truce as a diplomatic win, he reportedly never gave direct orders to Ukraine’s military to halt such strikes. Russian officials have emphasized that repeated violations could nullify the agreement.
In a separate incident, Luganskgaz, an energy provider in Russia’s Lugansk People’s Republic, said a Ukrainian drone strike hit a gas distribution station, causing a fire and cutting service to over 11,000 customers. Restoration efforts are underway, the company noted.
The Russian Defense Ministry claimed these attacks occur regularly, despite Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and other officials expressing public support for the ceasefire. The ministry accused Kiev of saying one thing and doing another, calling the attacks a breach of the truce.
The energy ceasefire was brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump in a March phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russia immediately halted attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, even intercepting its own drones to comply. Moscow later published a list of facilities covered by the 30-day deal, which may be extended.
Although Zelensky endorsed the truce as a diplomatic win, he reportedly never gave direct orders to Ukraine’s military to halt such strikes. Russian officials have emphasized that repeated violations could nullify the agreement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment