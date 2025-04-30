403
Explosion Rocks Northern China for Second Time in Two Days
(MENAFN) An explosion ripped through a residential area in northern China on Wednesday, marking the second such disaster in just 48 hours, according to state reports.
The blast, which ignited a subsequent fire, occurred in the Xiaodian district of Taiyuan, the capital of Shanxi province. The exact number of casualties has not been confirmed as of yet, with local authorities, including firefighters, still assessing the damage.
This incident follows a deadly explosion on Tuesday, which took place at a restaurant in Liaoyang, a city in northeastern Liaoning province. That explosion claimed the lives of at least 22 people and left three others injured, raising concerns about safety in the region.
Both explosions have prompted local officials to launch investigations into the causes of these tragedies.
