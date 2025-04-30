403
Ishraq Hospitality and Rekan Group Discuss Progress on Batumi Projects, Announce December 2025 Opening Timeline
(MENAFN- Tactics PR) Ishraq Hospitality, the asset management and hospitality division of Mohamed & Obaid AlMulla Group, met with Rekan Group during Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025 to review the latest developments on their joint hospitality projects in Batumi, Georgia. The meeting was led by Sherif Beshara, Group CEO of Mohamed & Obaid AlMulla Group, and Ahmad Ismail Syan, Owner of Rekan Group, reaffirming their shared commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality experiences in Georgia.
The discussion focused on the two upcoming properties: Crowne Plaza Batumi – Beach, a beachfront hotel offering 130 elegantly designed rooms, and Batumi Beach Residences, featuring 240 contemporary units ideal for extended stays. Both parties confirmed that construction is progressing steadily and announced the anticipated opening date for both properties is set for December 2025.
The meeting served as a key moment to align on final stages of development and pre-opening operations, ensuring both properties will be ready to welcome guests by the end of the year. These developments are expected to significantly enhance Batumi’s tourism landscape and support the city’s ongoing economic and employment growth.
Sherif Beshara, Group CEO of Mohamed & Obaid AlMulla Group, commented:
"Our meeting at ATM 2025 highlights the strong partnership and unified vision we share with Rekan Group. As we approach the final phase of development, we remain focused on delivering two distinct hospitality experiences that will elevate Batumi’s presence on the international tourism map. We look forward to welcoming our first guests this December."
Ahmad Ismail Syan, Owner of Rekan Group, added:
"We are proud to see the tangible progress made on both projects. Our collaboration with Ishraq Hospitality continues to exceed expectations, and we are excited to soon open the doors to what we believe will be landmark properties in Batumi. December 2025 marks a new chapter for our city’s hospitality offering."
This ongoing collaboration between Ishraq Hospitality, Rekan Group, and IHG Hotels & Resorts, the parent brand of Crowne Plaza, underscores a mutual dedication to high standards, regional development, and exceptional guest experiences.
