Trump Thinks of ‘putting back’ Some Cuts by DOGE
(MENAFN) U.S. Leader Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he is evaluating the possibility of reinstating specific reductions that were previously implemented under a government streamlining initiative spearheaded by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
“There were some things where, when I heard about them, I put them back. There are things that I'm considering right now putting back, but overall, we've saved hundreds of billions of dollars,” Trump remarked during an interview with the media.
This comment came in response to a question about whether the Elon Musk-headed department acted “too far, too fast, too reckless.”
The president continued to back the program's overarching outcomes, underscoring the substantial financial savings it had generated.
“Look, we saved USD150 billion — billion,” he emphasized.
“That’s a lot of money. There’s also a lot of things right now under investigation, which is going to increase that amount by a lot. That’s a tremendous amount of money.”
Trump further noted that the initiative exposed and curtailed significant inefficiencies, misconduct, and exploitation of resources.
“We also found tremendous waste, fraud and abuse,” he said. “As you know, we found a lot of fraud. There was a lot of fraud — fraudulent things were taking place, and we ended that.”
