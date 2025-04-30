403
UN Warns of Escalating War in Ukraine
(MENAFN) The United Nations issued a grave warning on Tuesday regarding the deepening humanitarian emergency in Ukraine.
It called upon the global community to bolster peace initiatives and give precedence to halting hostilities, particularly as civilian areas and essential services face growing assaults.
Rosemary DiCarlo, the UN’s Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, informed the Security Council that “there have been intensified efforts to bring the parties to negotiations in the past few weeks, offering a glimmer of hope for progress towards a ceasefire and an eventual peaceful settlement.”
Despite these hopeful developments, she emphasized that “we continue to witness relentless attacks on Ukrainian cities and towns,” underscoring the persistent nature of the violence.
DiCarlo highlighted that the ongoing strikes are not only claiming lives and causing injuries among the civilian population but also leading to the extensive devastation of homes and indispensable infrastructure.
These impacts are making life increasingly unlivable for countless Ukrainians caught in the crossfire.
Quoting figures from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), DiCarlo noted that at least 151 non-combatants lost their lives and 697 were wounded in April.
“With verification ongoing, this figure is expected to surpass the March figures, which were already 50 percent higher than in February,” she stated, reflecting the worsening trajectory of the conflict.
Describing the situation bluntly, DiCarlo asserted that “the war in Ukraine is a war of choice.”
She stressed the necessity of “a full, immediate and unconditional ceasefire as a critical first step towards ending the violence and creating the conditions for a just, comprehensive and sustainable peace.”
Supporting DiCarlo’s concerns, Joyce Msuya, the UN’s Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, also voiced alarm over the growing humanitarian burden, reinforcing the need for urgent international response.
