403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kremlin reacts to Trump threat to sanction Russian oil
(MENAFN) The Kremlin has reaffirmed its adherence to a ceasefire agreement on Ukrainian energy infrastructure while choosing not to directly respond to U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent threat to impose heavy tariffs on Russian oil. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday that Russia continues to honor the 30-day truce reached with Washington and remains engaged in dialogue with the U.S. over the ongoing Ukraine conflict.
Trump had warned on Sunday that if the ceasefire collapsed and Russia was deemed responsible, his administration would implement tariffs of 25% or more on all Russian oil imports. The moratorium, proposed by Trump and agreed upon with President Vladimir Putin in March, was meant to pause attacks on energy sites to facilitate broader peace efforts.
Peskov confirmed that Moscow addressed the issue with U.S. officials earlier in the week and emphasized Russia’s openness to a diplomatic resolution. He underscored that Russia’s commitment to the truce is proof of its willingness to engage in constructive talks, even as Moscow accuses Kiev of repeatedly violating the agreement.
According to Peskov, Ukraine has continued launching strikes on Russian energy infrastructure, undermining the ceasefire’s intent. Despite these breaches, Russia has reportedly taken steps to comply — including intercepting its own drones — to prevent further escalation.
The Kremlin intends to keep presenting evidence of Ukraine’s alleged non-compliance to the U.S. in hopes of preserving the dialogue and moving toward a more stable resolution.
Trump had warned on Sunday that if the ceasefire collapsed and Russia was deemed responsible, his administration would implement tariffs of 25% or more on all Russian oil imports. The moratorium, proposed by Trump and agreed upon with President Vladimir Putin in March, was meant to pause attacks on energy sites to facilitate broader peace efforts.
Peskov confirmed that Moscow addressed the issue with U.S. officials earlier in the week and emphasized Russia’s openness to a diplomatic resolution. He underscored that Russia’s commitment to the truce is proof of its willingness to engage in constructive talks, even as Moscow accuses Kiev of repeatedly violating the agreement.
According to Peskov, Ukraine has continued launching strikes on Russian energy infrastructure, undermining the ceasefire’s intent. Despite these breaches, Russia has reportedly taken steps to comply — including intercepting its own drones — to prevent further escalation.
The Kremlin intends to keep presenting evidence of Ukraine’s alleged non-compliance to the U.S. in hopes of preserving the dialogue and moving toward a more stable resolution.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment