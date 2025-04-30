403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kremlin states US disregarding Ukraine’s energy ceasefire breaching
(MENAFN) The Kremlin has accused Washington of turning a blind eye to Ukraine's breaches of a U.S.-brokered agreement to halt attacks on energy infrastructure, according to spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.
The temporary moratorium, proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump and accepted by Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 18, was intended to de-escalate the conflict. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky publicly supported the ceasefire, but Russia claims that Ukrainian forces have continued targeting its energy facilities.
“Kiev continues to violate the agreement, or more accurately, refuses to abide by it,” Peskov told reporters on Wednesday. He added that Moscow has notified the U.S. about these incidents but has yet to receive any response from Washington.
The partial truce was seen by the Trump administration as a stepping stone toward broader peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. Although Moscow is open to the idea, Putin has stressed that any meaningful pause in hostilities must prevent Ukraine from regrouping militarily. He also called for an end to Ukraine’s mobilization and Western arms shipments as prerequisites for a full ceasefire.
Tensions flared further when Trump criticized Putin in an NBC interview, responding to recent comments by the Russian leader questioning Zelensky’s legitimacy. Trump warned of harsher sanctions on Moscow if it is seen as obstructing peace efforts.
Despite the friction, Trump said on Monday that he believes Putin is sincere about wanting to end the conflict and would honor any agreement reached.
The temporary moratorium, proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump and accepted by Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 18, was intended to de-escalate the conflict. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky publicly supported the ceasefire, but Russia claims that Ukrainian forces have continued targeting its energy facilities.
“Kiev continues to violate the agreement, or more accurately, refuses to abide by it,” Peskov told reporters on Wednesday. He added that Moscow has notified the U.S. about these incidents but has yet to receive any response from Washington.
The partial truce was seen by the Trump administration as a stepping stone toward broader peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. Although Moscow is open to the idea, Putin has stressed that any meaningful pause in hostilities must prevent Ukraine from regrouping militarily. He also called for an end to Ukraine’s mobilization and Western arms shipments as prerequisites for a full ceasefire.
Tensions flared further when Trump criticized Putin in an NBC interview, responding to recent comments by the Russian leader questioning Zelensky’s legitimacy. Trump warned of harsher sanctions on Moscow if it is seen as obstructing peace efforts.
Despite the friction, Trump said on Monday that he believes Putin is sincere about wanting to end the conflict and would honor any agreement reached.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment