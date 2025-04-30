403
Ukrainian drone attack damages residential buildings in Russian city
(MENAFN) A Ukrainian drone attack late Tuesday night damaged residential buildings in the Russian city of Taganrog, injuring two civilians and prompting temporary evacuations, local officials reported.
According to acting Governor of the Rostov Region Yury Slusar, fires broke out in both a nine-story and a seven-story residential block. Two people suffered minor injuries, including burns and cuts, and are currently receiving treatment. No fatalities have been reported.
Taganrog Mayor Svetlana Kambulova stated that one drone was found stuck in a tree near the buildings. Following the incident, a state of emergency was declared in the city, which lies about 80 kilometers from the front lines of the Ukraine conflict.
Eighty-five residents were evacuated from one of the damaged buildings as a precaution. Officials later allowed them to return after confirming the structure was safe and utility services remained operational.
Footage shared on social media captured the moment of an explosion near the buildings, with additional videos showing fires and damaged vehicles. Images released by the mayor revealed broken windows and exterior damage.
Russia has consistently accused Ukraine of targeting civilian areas and infrastructure, particularly in regions near the conflict zone. The strike occurred amid ongoing US-Russia negotiations aimed at resolving the Ukraine conflict. Despite an earlier agreement between Presidents Trump and Putin on a temporary ceasefire concerning energy infrastructure, Moscow claims Kiev quickly violated the deal but insists Russia will still honor the moratorium to support diplomatic progress.
