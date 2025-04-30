403
Putin evaluates partnership with China
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted the successful and ongoing partnership between Russia and China during a meeting on Tuesday with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Kremlin. He expressed satisfaction with the development of their bilateral relations, particularly emphasizing the support of both countries’ foreign ministries.
Putin also mentioned that he will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping during the World War II victory celebrations in Moscow on May 9. This meeting will provide an opportunity to discuss the current state of their bilateral ties and their cooperation on international platforms, including the UN Security Council, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, BRICS, and other forums where they have worked together successfully.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized that the strong cooperation between Russia and China is built on mutual trust, and both countries will continue to protect their common interests in international and regional affairs. Wang reiterated that their partnership is not directed against any third party and is not susceptible to external interference.
Wang also held a separate meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, where they discussed the prospects for resolving the Ukraine conflict. They agreed on the importance of addressing the root causes of the crisis. Beijing has refrained from placing blame on Russia for the Ukraine conflict and has criticized the Western sanctions imposed on Moscow, accusing the US of adopting a "Cold War mentality" based on confrontation.
