U.S., France Push for Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire Amid Escalating Tension
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, both the United States and France urged Russia and Ukraine to accept a ceasefire agreement aimed at ending the war, though officials from both countries continued to trade accusations over the ongoing hostilities.
John Kelley, acting U.S. alternate representative to the UN Security Council, stated that Washington had presented a proposal to both sides. He stated, "We believe (it) could bring about a durable and lasting peace. The path to peace must begin with a comprehensive ceasefire, immediately stopping the destruction and the bloodshed."
Kelley attributed recent escalations to Russia, adding, "regrettably, during the past few months, Russia has continued high-profile strikes on Ukraine, causing needless loss of life, including of innocent civilians." He also mentioned that US President Donald Trump had "called on Russia to cease these attacks and emphasized the need to immediately end the war."
Kelley further condemned Russia's growing relationship with North Korea, highlighting that "both Russia and the DPRK have openly touted the presence of DPRK troops on the battlefield, a serious escalation and part of a military partnership that violates resolutions of this Council."
France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, currently presiding over the Security Council, placed blame directly on Russian President Vladimir Putin for hindering peace efforts. Barrot stated, "Russia is waging aggression against its neighbor…violating international law, violating international humanitarian law," and added, "the sole obstacle to the implementation of Resolution 2774, which was adopted by the Security Council on 24 February, is Vladimir Putin."
Resolution 2774, adopted earlier this year, called for a quick end to the war but notably refrained from mentioning Russian aggression or Ukraine's territorial integrity.
