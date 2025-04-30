Report from Annual General Meeting of Vitrolife AB (publ)

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Annual General Meeting of Vitrolife AB today, the following, amongst other things, was decided:



Resolution in accordance with the Board's proposed dividend of SEK 1.10 per share for the financial year 2024. 2 May, 2025 was adopted as the record day.

Re-election of Board members Henrik Blomquist, Lars Holmqvist, Pia Marions, Jón Sigurdsson and Karen Lykke Sørensen, in accordance with the election committee's proposal. Jón Sigurdsson was elected Chairman of the Board.

Remuneration to the Board members is proposed to be in total SEK 3 670 000 (3 300 000) of which SEK 1 350 000 (1 200 000) to the Chairman of the Board, SEK 450 000 (400 000) to each of the other members of the Board, SEK 160 000 (150 000) to the Chairman of the Audit Committee and SEK 80 000 (75 000) to each of the other members of the Audit Committee.

Re-election of Deloitte AB as auditor with unchanged remuneration principles.

Authorization for the Board, for the time up until the next Annual General Meeting and on one or more occasions, to resolve to issue a maximum of 13,544,719 shares in total, corresponding to just below 10 percent of the company's share capital.

Authorization for the Board, for the time up until the next Annual General Meeting and on one or more occasions, to resolve on acquisition of the company's own shares. The Company can at no time hold more than 10 percent of the total shares in the Company.

The proposed guidelines for remuneration and other conditions of employment for the executive management team were approved. Implementation of a share-based incentive program including issue of a maximum number of 480,000 warrants to a wholly owned subsidiary of Vitrolife AB and approval that the subsidiary may transfer shares and/or warrants and of hedging activities.

