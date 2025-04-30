Uxin Reports Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Full Year Ended December 31, 2024
|
A live webcast and archive of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Uxin's website at .
About Uxin
Uxin is China's leading used car retailer, pioneering industry transformation with advanced production, new retail experiences, and digital empowerment. We offer high-quality and value-for-money vehicles as well as superior after-sales services through a reliable, one-stop, and hassle-free transaction experience. Under our omni-channel strategy, we are able to leverage our pioneering online platform to serve customers nationwide and establish market leadership in selected regions through offline inspection and reconditioning centers. Leveraging our extensive industry data and continuous technology innovation throughout more than ten years of operation, we have established strong used car management and operation capabilities. We are committed to upholding our customer-centric approach and driving the healthy development of the used car industry.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses certain non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net loss from operations per share – basic and diluted, as supplemental measures to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding share-based compensation, fair value impact of the issuance of senior convertible preferred shares, foreign exchange (losses)/gain, other income/(expenses), dividend from long-term investment, structure realignment cost which was mainly severance cost, equity in income of affiliates and dividend from long-term investment, and net gain from extinguishment of debt. The Company defines adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per share – basic and diluted as net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per share excluding impact of share-based compensation, fair value impact of the issuance of senior convertible preferred shares, deemed dividend to preferred shareholders due to triggering of a down round feature and accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests. The Company presents the non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the management to evaluate the operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP measures facilitate investors' assessment of its operating performance as this measure excludes certain finance or non-cash items that the Company does not believe directly reflect its core operations. The Company believe that excluding these items enables us to evaluate our performance period-over-period more effectively and relative to our competitors.
The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The nonGAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using Adjusted EBITDA is that it does not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect the Company's operations. Share-based compensation, other income/(expenses) and foreign exchange (losses)/gain have been and may continue to be incurred in the business. Further, the non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.
The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. The Company encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
Reconciliations of Uxin's non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure are included at the end of this press release.
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader, except for those transaction amounts that were actually settled in U.S. dollars. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB7.2993 to US$1.00, representing the index rate as of December 31, 2024 set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Uxin's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Uxin may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Uxin's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Uxin's goal and strategies; its expansion plans; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Uxin's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its services; its ability to provide differentiated and superior customer experience, maintain and enhance customer trust in its platform, and assess and mitigate various risks, including credit; its expectations regarding maintaining and expanding its relationships with business partners, including financing partners; trends and competition in China's used car e-commerce industry; the laws and regulations relating to Uxin's industry; the general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Uxin's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Uxin does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
|
|
|
Uxin Limited
|
|
|
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
|
|
|
(In thousands except for number of shares and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the three months ended December 31,
|
|
For the twelve months ended December 31,
|
|
|
2023
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
|
2024
|
|
|
RMB
|
|
RMB
|
|
US$
|
|
RMB
|
|
RMB
|
|
US$
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retail vehicle sales
|
|
319,221
|
|
553,127
|
|
75,778
|
|
1,018,675
|
|
1,591,913
|
|
218,091
|
Wholesale vehicle sales
|
|
82,205
|
|
25,506
|
|
3,494
|
|
349,744
|
|
166,951
|
|
22,872
|
Others
|
|
9,063
|
|
18,169
|
|
2,489
|
|
30,945
|
|
55,493
|
|
7,603
|
Total revenues
|
|
410,489
|
|
596,802
|
|
81,761
|
|
1,399,364
|
|
1,814,357
|
|
248,566
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenues
|
|
(390,638)
|
|
(554,856)
|
|
(76,015)
|
|
(1,332,036)
|
|
(1,690,924)
|
|
(231,656)
|
Gross profit
|
|
19,851
|
|
41,946
|
|
5,746
|
|
67,328
|
|
123,433
|
|
16,910
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
(56,687)
|
|
(61,779)
|
|
(8,464)
|
|
(204,070)
|
|
(228,006)
|
|
(31,237)
|
General and administrative
|
|
(33,831)
|
|
(69,341)
|
|
(9,500)
|
|
(140,358)
|
|
(198,871)
|
|
(27,245)
|
Research and development
|
|
(9,713)
|
|
(2,395)
|
|
(328)
|
|
(37,122)
|
|
(14,163)
|
|
(1,940)
|
Reversal of/(Provision for) credit losses, net
|
|
435
|
|
123
|
|
17
|
|
(10,812)
|
|
644
|
|
88
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
(99,796)
|
|
(133,392)
|
|
(18,275)
|
|
(392,362)
|
|
(440,396)
|
|
(60,334)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other operating income, net
|
|
6,867
|
|
18,070
|
|
2,476
|
|
64,973
|
|
32,612
|
|
4,468
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
(73,078)
|
|
(73,376)
|
|
(10,053)
|
|
(260,061)
|
|
(284,351)
|
|
(38,956)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
14
|
|
11
|
|
2
|
|
307
|
|
45
|
|
6
|
Interest expenses
|
|
(25,798)
|
|
(22,108)
|
|
(3,029)
|
|
(44,304)
|
|
(93,031)
|
|
(12,745)
|
Other income
|
|
1,446
|
|
7,695
|
|
1,054
|
|
16,155
|
|
10,448
|
|
1,431
|
Other expenses
|
|
(1,205)
|
|
(1,386)
|
|
(190)
|
|
(20,172)
|
|
(7,603)
|
|
(1,042)
|
Net gain from extinguishment of debt
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
35,222
|
|
4,825
|
Foreign exchange gains/(losses)
|
|
475
|
|
(1,169)
|
|
(160)
|
|
1,136
|
|
790
|
|
108
|
Fair value impact of the issuance of senior
convertible preferred shares
|
|
20,076
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(11,269)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Loss before income tax expense
|
|
(78,070)
|
|
(90,333)
|
|
(12,376)
|
|
(318,208)
|
|
(338,480)
|
|
(46,373)
|
Income tax expense
|
|
(26)
|
|
(1)
|
|
-
|
|
(380)
|
|
(51)
|
|
(7)
|
Equity in income of affiliates, net of tax
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(3,522)
|
|
(483)
|
Dividend from long-term investment
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
11,970
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Net loss, net of tax
|
|
(78,096)
|
|
(90,334)
|
|
(12,376)
|
|
(306,618)
|
|
(342,053)
|
|
(46,863)
|
Add: net profit attribute to redeemable non-
controlling interests and non-controlling interests
shareholders
|
|
(1,237)
|
|
(1,669)
|
|
(229)
|
|
(1,207)
|
|
(6,607)
|
|
(905)
|
Net loss attributable to UXIN LIMITED
|
|
(79,333)
|
|
(92,003)
|
|
(12,605)
|
|
(307,825)
|
|
(348,660)
|
|
(47,768)
|
Deemed dividend to preferred shareholders due to
triggering of a down round feature
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(278,800)
|
|
(1,781,454)
|
|
(244,058)
|
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
|
|
(79,333)
|
|
(92,003)
|
|
(12,605)
|
|
(586,625)
|
|
(2,130,114)
|
|
(291,826)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
(78,096)
|
|
(90,334)
|
|
(12,376)
|
|
(306,618)
|
|
(342,053)
|
|
(46,863)
|
Foreign currency translation, net of tax nil
|
|
1,233
|
|
10,609
|
|
1,453
|
|
16,896
|
|
2,696
|
|
369
|
Total comprehensive loss
|
|
(76,863)
|
|
(79,725)
|
|
(10,923)
|
|
(289,722)
|
|
(339,357)
|
|
(46,494)
|
Add: net profit attribute to redeemable non-
controlling interests and non-controlling interests
shareholders
|
|
(1,237)
|
|
(1,669)
|
|
(229)
|
|
(1,207)
|
|
(6,607)
|
|
(905)
|
Total comprehensive loss attributable to
UXIN LIMITED
|
|
(78,100)
|
|
(81,394)
|
|
(11,152)
|
|
(290,929)
|
|
(345,964)
|
|
(47,399)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
|
|
(79,333)
|
|
(92,003)
|
|
(12,605)
|
|
(586,625)
|
|
(2,130,114)
|
|
(291,826)
|
Weighted average shares outstanding – basic
|
|
1,440,893,942
|
|
57,399,022,224
|
|
57,399,022,224
|
|
1,427,969,924
|
|
43,746,361,436
|
|
43,746,361,436
|
Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted
|
|
1,440,893,942
|
|
57,399,022,224
|
|
57,399,022,224
|
|
1,427,969,924
|
|
43,746,361,436
|
|
43,746,361,436
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per share for ordinary shareholders,
basic
|
|
(0.06)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(0.41)
|
|
(0.05)
|
|
(0.01)
|
Net loss per share for ordinary shareholders,
diluted
|
|
(0.06)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(0.41)
|
|
(0.05)
|
|
(0.01)
|
Uxin Limited
|
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(In thousands except for number of shares and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of December 31,
|
|
As of December 31,
|
|
|
2023
|
|
2024
|
|
RMB
|
|
RMB
|
|
US$
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
19,350
|
|
25,112
|
|
3,440
|
Restricted cash
|
|
616
|
|
767
|
|
105
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
2,492
|
|
4,150
|
|
569
|
Loans recognized as a result of payments
under guarantees, net of provision for credit
losses of RMB8,000 and RMB7,710 as of
December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2024,
respectively
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Other receivables, net of provision for credit
losses of RMB23,282 and RMB21,113 as of
December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2024,
respectively
|
|
18,883
|
|
14,998
|
|
2,055
|
Inventory, net
|
|
117,022
|
|
207,390
|
|
28,412
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
78,245
|
|
86,977
|
|
11,916
|
Total current assets
|
|
236,608
|
|
339,394
|
|
46,497
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, equipment and software, net
|
|
72,428
|
|
71,420
|
|
9,784
|
Long-term investments (i)
|
|
288,712
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
428
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Finance lease right-of-use assets, net
|
|
1,554,795
|
|
1,346,728
|
|
184,501
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|
|
172,459
|
|
194,388
|
|
26,631
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
2,088,822
|
|
1,612,536
|
|
220,916
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
2,325,430
|
|
1,951,930
|
|
267,413
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND
SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
81,148
|
|
81,584
|
|
11,177
|
Other payables and other current liabilities
|
|
379,286
|
|
306,391
|
|
41,975
|
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|
|
-
|
|
14,563
|
|
1,995
|
Current portion of finance lease liabilities
|
|
65,826
|
|
183,852
|
|
25,188
|
Short-term borrowing from third parties
|
|
66,580
|
|
174,616
|
|
23,922
|
Short-term borrowing from related party
|
|
-
|
|
1,000
|
|
137
|
Current portion of long-term debt (i)
|
|
291,950
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
884,790
|
|
762,006
|
|
104,394
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term borrowings from related party (iii)
|
|
-
|
|
53,913
|
|
7,386
|
Consideration payable to WeBank (ii)
|
|
-
|
|
27,237
|
|
3,731
|
Finance lease liabilities
|
|
1,372,959
|
|
1,141,118
|
|
156,333
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
158,064
|
|
180,920
|
|
24,785
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
1,531,023
|
|
1,403,188
|
|
192,235
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
2,415,813
|
|
2,165,194
|
|
296,629
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mezzanine equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Senior convertible preferred shares (US$0.0001
par value, 1,720,000,000 shares authorized as of
December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2024;
1,370,039,718 and nil shares issued and
outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and
December 31, 2024, respectively)
|
|
1,330,414
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Subscription receivable from shareholders
|
|
(107,879)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Redeemable non-controlling interests
|
|
148,341
|
|
154,977
|
|
21,232
|
Total Mezzanine equity
|
|
1,370,876
|
|
154,977
|
|
21,232
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' deficit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary shares
|
|
813
|
|
39,816
|
|
5,455
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
15,766,016
|
|
19,007,948
|
|
2,604,078
|
Subscription receivable from shareholders
|
|
-
|
|
(60,467)
|
|
(8,284)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
225,024
|
|
227,718
|
|
31,198
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(17,452,902)
|
|
(19,583,017)
|
|
(2,682,862)
|
Total Uxin's shareholders' deficit
|
|
(1,461,049)
|
|
(368,002)
|
|
(50,415)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
(210)
|
|
(239)
|
|
(33)
|
Total shareholders' deficit
|
|
(1,461,259)
|
|
(368,241)
|
|
(50,448)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and
shareholders' deficit
|
|
2,325,430
|
|
1,951,930
|
|
267,413
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(i) Current portion of long-term debt outstanding as of December 31, 2023 was pledged with the equity interest the Group holds
in an investment. The long-term borrowing will be due in December 2024. In December 2023, the Group entered into a supplementary
agreement with the borrower, mutually agreed that if the Group successfully disposes the investment pledged and pays the borrower
cash proceeds of RMB240.0 million, the remaining principal and interests will be waived. In conjunction with the sale of investment
transaction, the Group also entered into a financial advisory agreement with a third party financial advisor and a supplement
agreement in which the Group will incur the advisory expense of RMB36.9 million upon the successful completion of the sale of
investment. However, if the sale of investment transaction fails, the Group is still obligated to repay all the principal and interests
under the original borrowing agreement. Given the uncertainty of the sale of investment, the Group did not account for the
extinguishment of the borrowing as a result of a troubled debt restructuring until the completion of the sale of investment and
settlement of the borrowing in April 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Group recognized the net gain from
extinguishment of debt amounting to RMB35.2 million, which is the difference between the total amount of borrowing of RMB312.1
million derecognized (including principal of RMB292.0 million and interests of RMB20.1 million) and the aggregate amount of
RMB240.0 million repaid and the advisory expense of RMB36.9 million as the direct cost incurred to complete the extinguishment.
repayment schedule of the last two instalments of RMB30.0 million each due on June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2024 respectively to
the monthly repayments of RMB2.5 million for each month from December 2024 to November 2026. As a result of this modification,
the Group classified the payables to Webank amounting to RMB27.2 million repayable after twelve months from December 31, 2024 as
"Consideration payable to WeBank" in non-current liabilities.
2024, the Company's Anhui subsidiary ("Uxin Anhui") entered into a loan agreement with Pintu (Beijing) information Technology
Co., Ltd. ("Pintu Beijing"), pursuant to which Pintu Beijing agreed to extend loan to Uxin Anhui in a principal amount of the RMB
equivalent of US$7.5 million for a term of 18 months from the drawdown date unless other repayment schedule is negotiated and
mutually agreed by Uxin Anhui and Pintu Beijing. The interest rate is 5.35% per annum within 12 months after the drawdown date,
and 8% per annum after 12 months until the loan is repaid in full. The loan is guaranteed by Uxin's Shaanxi subsidiary pursuant to a
guarantee agreement entered on the same date. On September 13, 2024, Uxin Anhui made the drawdown of this loan, and the total
RMB amount received was classified as "Long-term borrowings from related party" in non-current liabilities. Subsequently in
November 2024, the Company entered into a Share Subscription Agreement with Lightwind Global Limited ("Lightwind", a wholly-
owned subsidiary of Pintu Beijing). Pursuant to this agreement and subject to the fulfilment of specified conditions, Uxin agreed to
allot and issue, while Lightwind agreed to subscribe for, a total of 1,543,845,204 Class A Ordinary Shares of the Company, with an
aggregate subscription amount of US$7.5 million. When the specified conditions were fulfilled and a repayment schedule of the long-
term loan of US$7.5 million was mutually agreed, Lightwind shall invest equivalent amount in the Company after Uxin Anhui repays
the loan under the repayment schedule to Pintu Beijing. In substance, the Company issued a forward contract to Lightwind, as
Lightwind is obligated to purchase the shares, and the Company is required to issue them upon the satisfaction of the closing
conditions at the pre-agreed price and amount which shall be a deemed dividend to the forward contract holder recorded in the
additional paid-in capital. In addition, given that this forward contract is considered indexed to the Company's own stock and meet
the requirement for equity classification, it was also classified under the Company's equity and was initially measured at fair value
amounting to RMB44.7million with no subsequent remeasurement.
April 2025, Uxin Anhui repaid the total amount of principal and interests, amounting to RMB55.0 million, to Pintu Beijing.
Concurrently, Lightwind made an equivalent investment in the Company as the specified conditions for the investment had been fulfilled.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Share-based compensation charges included are as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the three months ended December 31,
|
|
For the twelve months ended December 31,
|
|
|
2023
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
|
2024
|
|
|
RMB
|
|
RMB
|
|
US$
|
|
RMB
|
|
RMB
|
|
US$
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
451
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1,852
|
|
136
|
|
19
|
General and administrative
|
|
10,886
|
|
58,887
|
|
8,067
|
|
42,384
|
|
125,051
|
|
17,132
|
Research and development
|
|
141
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1,894
|
|
128
|
|
18
|
|
|
Uxin Limited
|
|
|
Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP And Non-GAAP Results
|
|
|
(In thousands except for number of shares and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the three months ended December 31,
|
|
For the twelve months ended December 31,
|
|
|
2023
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
|
2024
|
|
|
RMB
|
|
RMB
|
|
US$
|
|
RMB
|
|
RMB
|
|
US$
|
Net loss, net of tax
|
|
(78,096)
|
|
(90,334)
|
|
(12,376)
|
|
(306,618)
|
|
(342,053)
|
|
(46,863)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Add: Income tax expense
|
|
26
|
|
1
|
|
-
|
|
380
|
|
51
|
|
7
|
Interest income
|
|
(14)
|
|
(11)
|
|
(2)
|
|
(307)
|
|
(45)
|
|
(6)
|
Interest expenses
|
|
25,798
|
|
22,108
|
|
3,029
|
|
44,304
|
|
93,031
|
|
12,745
|
Depreciation
|
|
17,814
|
|
16,489
|
|
2,259
|
|
36,811
|
|
64,305
|
|
8,810
|
EBITDA
|
|
(34,472)
|
|
(51,747)
|
|
(7,090)
|
|
(225,430)
|
|
(184,711)
|
|
(25,307)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
|
|
11,478
|
|
58,887
|
|
8,067
|
|
46,130
|
|
125,315
|
|
17,169
|
- Sales and marketing
|
|
451
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1,852
|
|
136
|
|
19
|
- General and administrative
|
|
10,886
|
|
58,887
|
|
8,067
|
|
42,384
|
|
125,051
|
|
17,132
|
- Research and development
|
|
141
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1,894
|
|
128
|
|
18
|
Other income
|
|
(1,446)
|
|
(7,695)
|
|
(1,054)
|
|
(16,155)
|
|
(10,448)
|
|
(1,431)
|
Other expenses
|
|
1,205
|
|
1,386
|
|
190
|
|
20,172
|
|
7,603
|
|
1,042
|
Foreign exchange gains/(losses)
|
|
(475)
|
|
1,169
|
|
160
|
|
(1,136)
|
|
(790)
|
|
(108)
|
Structure realignment cost
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
13,948
|
|
1,911
|
Equity in income of affiliates, net of tax
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
3,522
|
|
483
|
Dividend from long-term investment
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(11,970)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Net gain from extinguishment of debt
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(35,222)
|
|
(4,825)
|
Fair value impact of the issuance of senior
convertible preferred shares
|
|
(20,076)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
11,269
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA
|
|
(43,786)
|
|
2,000
|
|
273
|
|
(177,120)
|
|
(80,783)
|
|
(11,066)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the three months ended December 31,
|
|
For the twelve months ended December 31,
|
|
|
2023
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
|
2024
|
|
|
RMB
|
|
RMB
|
|
US$
|
|
RMB
|
|
RMB
|
|
US$
|
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
|
|
(79,333)
|
|
(92,003)
|
|
(12,605)
|
|
(586,625)
|
|
(2,130,114)
|
|
(291,826)
|
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
|
|
11,478
|
|
58,887
|
|
8,067
|
|
46,130
|
|
125,315
|
|
17,169
|
- Sales and marketing
|
|
451
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1,852
|
|
136
|
|
19
|
- General and administrative
|
|
10,886
|
|
58,887
|
|
8,067
|
|
42,384
|
|
125,051
|
|
17,132
|
- Research and development
|
|
141
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1,894
|
|
128
|
|
18
|
Fair value impact of the issuance of senior
convertible preferred shares
|
|
(20,076)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
11,269
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Add: accretion on redeemable non-controlling
interests
|
|
1,251
|
|
1,668
|
|
229
|
|
1,251
|
|
6,636
|
|
683
|
Deemed dividend to preferred shareholders
due to triggering of a down round feature
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
278,800
|
|
1,781,454
|
|
244,058
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP adjusted net loss attributable to
ordinary shareholders
|
|
(86,680)
|
|
(31,448)
|
|
(4,309)
|
|
(249,175)
|
|
(216,709)
|
|
(29,916)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per share for ordinary shareholders –
basic
|
|
(0.06)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(0.41)
|
|
(0.05)
|
|
(0.01)
|
Net loss per share for ordinary shareholders –
diluted
|
|
(0.06)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(0.41)
|
|
(0.05)
|
|
(0.01)
|
Non-GAAP adjusted net loss to ordinary
shareholders per share – basic and diluted
|
|
(0.06)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(0.17)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Weighted average shares outstanding – basic
|
|
1,440,893,942
|
|
57,399,022,224
|
|
57,399,022,224
|
|
1,427,969,924
|
|
43,746,361,436
|
|
43,746,361,436
|
Weighted average shares outstanding –
diluted
|
|
1,440,893,942
|
|
57,399,022,224
|
|
57,399,022,224
|
|
1,427,969,924
|
|
43,746,361,436
|
|
43,746,361,436
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into U.S. dollars (USD) is based on the certified exchange rate of USD1.00 = RMB7.2993 as of December 31, 2024 set forth in the H.10
statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.
