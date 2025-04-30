403
Fingerprint Cards AB (Publ) Publishes Annual Report For 2024
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) today published its annual report for the 2024 fiscal year on the company's website .
The Annual Report is available as an online version and as a PDF.
This information is information Fingerprint Cards AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 09:30 am CEST on April 30, 2025.
