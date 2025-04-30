Saba Pataudi Confesses To Not Inheriting Mother Sharmila Tagore’S Dance Talent

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Saba Pataudi took to Instagram to mark International Dance Day with a touching tribute to her mother, the evergreen actress Sharmila Tagore.

Calling her a "born dancer" and an "iconic" figure, Saba admitted that the grace and talent Sharmila possessed didn't quite pass down to the next generation. Taking to Instagram, Saba shared a series of nostalgic photographs, showcasing tender family moments, including a vintage photo of Sharmila holding a young Sara Ali Khan, followed by a more recent picture where Sara is seen affectionately holding her grandmother.

Alongside heartfelt words, Saba also posted a rare set of photographs, including childhood pictures of Sharmila Tagore dancing on stage. For the caption, she wrote,“Born dancer! And an iconic I dont think ..we inherited the talent quite like hers . Making us proud in all levels of life. Keep shining, Ma. Love you lots And some more pics to follow. Sara n ma ..taken by me. Ma holding Sara.” Saba also reflected on the passage of time, writing,“Years later...Sara holds her. Mahsha'Allah Ma n Moi. Ma n Sara. Same ;) It's in the genes . #sharmilatagore #internationaldanceday.” (sic)

International Dance Day, also referred to as World Dance Day, is celebrated globally on April 29 to recognize the beauty, diversity, and expressive power of dance. Established in 1982 by the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute (ITI) in partnership with UNESCO, the day aims to raise awareness and foster a deeper appreciation for dance as an essential element of cultural heritage.

Speaking of Saba Pataudi, she is the daughter of cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore. Saba is the sister of actors Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan. She has gained attention for frequently sharing rare and nostalgic childhood photos of her family, often digging out old pictures to offer her followers a glimpse into the past.

Whether it's a throwback of her mother, Sharmila Tagore, or moments with her siblings, Saba's posts capture the warmth and legacy of the Pataudi family.