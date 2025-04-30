403
Harvard Apologizes for Antisemitism, Islamophobia
(MENAFN) Harvard University extended a formal apology on Tuesday to its academic body, acknowledging the presence of both antisemitism and Islamophobia within the campus community following the resurgence of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in 2023.
In a public digital statement directed to all students and faculty, University President Alan Garber reflected on the 2023-2024 school year, describing it as "disappointing and painful."
He elaborated on the conclusions drawn by the presidential task forces he established to confront hostility directed at both Jewish and Muslim individuals within the institution.
"I am sorry for the moments when we failed to meet the high expectations we rightfully set for our community," Garber stated.
He emphasized that "the grave, extensive impact of the October 7, 2023, Hamas assault on Israel and its aftermath had serious repercussions on our campus."
Garber further explained that "long-simmering tensions came to the surface," adding that, as demonstrations and, at times, aggressive confrontations unfolded on college campuses nationwide, Harvard students and staff came forward with reports of feeling marginalized or ostracized due to their cultural or religious backgrounds.
To address these concerns, Garber commissioned two presidential task forces: one focused on antisemitism and prejudice against Israelis, and the other targeting anti-Muslim, anti-Arab, and anti-Palestinian sentiment.
These panels were tasked with examining the underlying causes of such hostility and fostering an inclusive response across the entire campus community.
