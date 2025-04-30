Opensearch Software Foundation Welcomes Bytedance, Datastax, DTEX, And Seacom Srl As General Members

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The OpenSearch Software Foundation, founded in September 2024 under the Linux Foundation , works with community maintainers, developers, and member organizations to support the continued growth of OpenSearch, an open source search and analytics software suite used by developers around the world to build search, analytics, observability, and vector database applications. As new members of the OpenSearch Software Foundation, these organizations bring expertise from varied industry verticals, diversify contributions to OpenSearch, and help drive the growth and development of the project and its open source search and analytics tools.

"We're excited to welcome ByteDance, DataStax, DTEX, and Seacom to the OpenSearch Software Foundation," said Carl Meadows, Governing Board Chair at the OpenSearch Software Foundation and Director of Product Management at Amazon Web Services (AWS). "Each of these organizations have demonstrated a clear commitment to open source innovation. Their involvement will help strengthen the technical direction and community collaboration that are the cornerstones of the OpenSearch project."

As General Members, these companies will engage with working groups, contribute to technical initiatives, and help guide the strategic direction of the OpenSearch Software Foundation's efforts. Together, they will help support OpenSearch as it continues to be adopted by organizations around the world to power business-critical workloads.

About the Newest General Members



ByteDance was founded in 2012, with a mission to inspire creativity and enrich life. With a suite of diverse products and services, ByteDance has made it easier and more fun for people to connect with, consume, and create content.

DataStax is a leading AI platform that helps enterprises and developers build accurate AI applications at scale, built using open source technologies such as Langflow and Apache Cassandra.

DTEX is the trusted leader of insider risk management. DTEX displaces reactive insider risk management tools with a proactive solution, backed by behavioral science and powered by AI, to prevent insider risks from becoming data breaches. Seacom is an IT services company that offers consulting and training on the best open source products to help enterprise level companies, institutions and public administrations make their infrastructures more efficient.

New and existing OpenSearch Software Foundation members are gathering at OpenSearchCon EU from April 30-May 1. View the agenda and register to attend here .

To learn more about the OpenSearch Software Foundation, including how to get involved, become a member or contribute, please visit href="" rel="nofollow" opensearch .

Supporting Quotes

"Search and analytics at ByteDance operate at an immense scale, and open source software plays a key role in enabling innovation and speed. Becoming a member of the OpenSearch Software Foundation allows us to both contribute to and benefit from a growing ecosystem of scalable, open source search solutions."

– Willem Jiang, Principal Open Source Evangelist, ByteDance

"Open source data technologies are foundational to modern, real-time applications – especially those powered by AI. Joining the OpenSearch Software Foundation will allow DataStax to work alongside like-minded organizations to drive open innovation in data search and analytics."

– Ed Anuff, Chief Product Officer, DataStax

"DTEX is thrilled to join the OpenSearch Software Foundation and expand our ongoing support. As a member, DTEX will bring real-time telemetry and behavioral analytics to address insider risk observability challenges before damage occurs. DTEX is committed to helping advance OpenSearch, while educating developers on how to approach insider risk." – Marshall Heilman, Chief Executive Officer, DTEX Systems

"Seacom's mission is to help companies drive digital innovation using open solutions with active and transparent support, and joining the OpenSearch Software Foundation is the next step in our commitment to open source excellence."

– Stefano Pampaloni, Chief Executive Officer, Seacom Srl

About the OpenSearch Software Foundation

The OpenSearch Software Foundation is a vendor-neutral community for search, analytics, observability, and vector database software. Hosted by the Linux Foundation and supported by premier members such as AWS, SAP and Uber, the OpenSearch Software Foundation works with community maintainers, developers, and member organizations to drive the continued growth of the OpenSearch project. With more than 900 million software downloads since its inception and participation from thousands of contributors, the OpenSearch project and its community are transforming how information is managed and discovered. To learn more, please visit href="" rel="nofollow" opensearc .

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

