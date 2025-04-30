Genesis And Tate Modern Announce The Opening Of The Genesis Exhibition: Do Ho Suh: Walk The House

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As the first Genesis Art Initiatives program in Europe, The Genesis Exhibition: Do Ho Suh: Walk the House was made possible through the partnership between Genesis and Tate Modern, one of the leading institutes of modern and contemporary art. The expansive exhibition enables a deeper exploration of the artist's thought-provoking insight that resonates with the complexities of our time.

Do Ho Suh, a Seoul-born artist based in London, is known for examining the relationship between architecture, space, the body and the memories. Through his large-scale installations, sculptures, videos and drawings, the artist invites visitors to explore the themes of one's home, memory and identity, along with how we move through and inhabit the world around us.

The exhibition's title Walk the House is derived from "hanok," a traditional Korean house that could theoretically be disassembled, transported and reassembled at a new site, a process imagined as 'walking the house.' Reflecting this idea of a transportable home, the exhibition presents Suh's continuous practice that spans­ locations including Seoul, New York, and London - the three cities he has called home.

Visitors will be able to walk through his iconic fabric architectures - translucent 1:1 replicas of spaces in which the artist has lived and worked. These include the new site-specific installations Nest/s (2024) and Perfect Home: London, Horsham, New York, Berlin, Providence, Seoul (2024), presented alongside other newly created pieces on display for the first time.

The artist's reflections on both personal and collective memory expand on other major works like Rubbing/Loving: Seoul Home (2013-22) and Rubbing/Loving Project: Company Housing of Gwangju Theater (2012) - created through the labor-intensive process of rubbing the surfaces of buildings with graphite or colored pencil. Outside the entrance to the exhibition, visitors are also confronted with Who Am We? (2000), a wallpaper made up of tiny portrait photographs collected from sources including school yearbooks - an early example of the artist's exploration into the relationship between individual and group identity.

In addition, the exhibition includes the artist's intricate thread drawings and works on paper, as well as two video works - Robin Hood Gardens (2018) and Dong In Apartments (2022), considering the relationship between a building and a home.

The exhibition culminates in a space dedicated to Bridge Project - the artist's ongoing exploration of the notion of a 'perfect home' in collaboration with specialists in architecture, engineering, anthropology and biology.

