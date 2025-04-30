COMBINED GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

OF MAY 22, 2025

Availability of preliminary documents

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) informs its shareholders that its Combined Shareholders' Meeting will be held on Thursday , May 22 , 2025 at 3 :00 pm at Dassault Systèmes' headquarters, 10 rue Marcel Dassault – 78140 Vélizy-Villacoublay.

The preliminary notification stating the agenda and the draft resolutions was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on April 14, 2025, and is available on Dassault Systèmes' website at the following address: .

The convening notice stating the agenda will be published on May 2, 2025 in the BALO and will be made available at the foregoing address.

Documents and information relating to this meeting and especially information provided by the article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial code, are available to the shareholders at the foregoing internet address. They will also be available at Dassault Systèmes' headquarters.

Shareholders are invited to consult the Dassault Systèmes' 2024 Universal Registration Document, filed on March 18, 2025 with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) and available on Dassault Systèmes' website at the forgoing internet address. It provides a major part of information mentioned in the article R.225-83 of the French Commercial code.

###

ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients and citizens. With Dassault Systèmes' 3D EXPERIENCE platform, 370 000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, can collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact. For more information, visit

Dassault Systèmes Investor Relations Team FTI Consulting

Béatrix Martinez : Arnaud de Cheffontaines: +33 1 47 03 69 48

+33 1 61 62 40 73 Jamie Ricketts : +44 20 3727

Dassault Systèmes Press Contacts

Corporate / France

Arnaud Malherbe: +33 1 61 62 87

© Dassault Systèmes. All rights reserved. 3D EXPERIENCE, the 3DS logo, the Compass icon, IFWE, 3DEXCITE, 3DVIA, BIOVIA, CATIA, CENTRIC PLM, DELMIA, ENOVIA, GEOVIA, MEDIDATA, NETVIBES, OUTSCALE, SIMULIA and SOLIDWORKS are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a European company (Societas Europaea) incorporated under French law, and registered with the Versailles trade and companies registry under number 322 306 440, or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are owned by their respective owners. Use of any Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries trademarks is subject to their express written approval.

Attachment

Combined General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025: availability of preliminary documents