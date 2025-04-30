UCSF Rosenman RISE Program Welcomes The 2025 Class Of Health Innovators

UCSF ROSENMAN INSTITUTE 2025 RISE COHORT

Supporting bold ideas in healthcare through mentorship, community, and commitment to turning bold ideas into life-changing realities.

- Kwamane Liddell, Founder & CEO of ThriveLink, 2023 RISE FounderSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The UCSF Rosenman RISE Program -one of several initiatives from the Rosenman Institute , based at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF)-is proud to announce its 2025 cohort: a group of healthtech entrepreneurs developing solutions for some of the most urgent challenges in healthcare today. From caregiving and surgical innovation to neurological and post-acute care, these founders are building technologies that aim to transform care for patients everywhere.As part of UCSF-one of the nation's leading health sciences universities-the RISE Program reflects the Institute's mission to advance health worldwide through innovation, equity, and education. The program is designed to accelerate impact by providing community access, critical resources, and three months of tailored mentorship to early-stage entrepreneurs.Mentorship That Moves the NeedleFor first-time founders-particularly those without deep institutional or investor connections-the right mentorship can change the trajectory of a company. Through RISE, entrepreneurs gain one-on-one access to experienced professionals who help sharpen their strategy, offer practical advice, and open key doors. RISE mentors offer personalized guidance in areas such as communications, clinical validation, regulatory planning, business development, and fundraising.RISE mentors do more than advise; they advocate. They provide founders with the clarity, confidence, and connections necessary to accelerate growth. Many alumni credit the program with helping them achieve pivotal milestones.Meet the 2025 UCSF Rosenman RISE Cohort:. Emily Wang, Founder & CEO, Beaver Health – A culturally responsive platform backed by the NIH that delivers 24/7, personalized caregiving guidance and cognitive support for older adults.. Elisabeth Tarullo, Co-Founder & CEO, Magnolia – Leveraging AI to provide real-time, clinically validated caregiving guides that help families prevent and manage crises in elder care.. Ludovica Labruna, PhD, Founder & CEO, Magnetic Tides – Inventor of XTMP, a revolutionary non-invasive brain stimulation device that enhances therapeutic outcomes through precision targeting.. Meghana Helder, MD, Founder & CEO, Octin Health – Creator of the Elika Device, which simplifies cardiopulmonary bypass during aortic arch surgery, eliminating the need for circulatory arrest.. Parag Gad, PhD, Co-Founder & CEO, SpineX – Developer of a bioelectronic therapy recognized by the U.S. FDA as a Breakthrough Device, aimed at restoring motor control in spinal cord injury patients.. Pascal Odek, Co-Founder & CTO, WellBeam – Optimizing post-acute care through a platform that streamlines EMR workflows and communication among care teams.A Commitment to Founders and the Future of Healthcare“The strength of the RISE Program comes from its founders-brilliant entrepreneurs who are deeply committed to transforming healthcare for the better,” said Christine Winoto, Founder and Director of the UCSF Rosenman Institute.“Mentorship is so important when raising capital, commercializing a product or service, or beginning your growth journey. The RISE program, now in its fourth year, was created to provide talent on demand in the areas of communications, law, market access, market development, business strategy, and investment to women and minority founders who are in the beginning stages of these critical developmental areas,” said Marc Samuels, ADVI Health CEO and co-founder.The 2025 RISE Program is made possible with the generous support of ADVI Health and Perkins Coie, who share our commitment to helping entrepreneurs turn their groundbreaking ideas into scalable realities.About the UCSF Rosenman InstituteThe UCSF Rosenman Institute is a healthcare innovation hub at the University of California, San Francisco, dedicated to accelerating the development of groundbreaking health technologies. Through programs such as ADAPT, RISE, and Rosenman Innovators, the Institute empowers entrepreneurs by providing access to mentorship, funding, and business development opportunities. Committed to advancing healthcare equity, improving patient outcomes, and transforming care on a national scale, the UCSF Rosenman Institute drives transformative health solutions that impact communities worldwide.

