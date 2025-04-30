403
Ibovespa Holds Steady As Export Prospects And Policy Risks Collide
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's B3 stock exchange closed Tuesday with the Ibovespa at 135,093.78 points, marking a marginal 0.06% gain and the index's highest close in six months, according to official exchange data.
This session extended a rally that has lifted the benchmark 12.31% since the start of 2025. Investors navigated a cautious mood, balancing improved export prospects against persistent domestic and global uncertainties.
Trading volumes remained robust, with over 3.5 million trades and a total turnover of R$23.1 billion. The Brazilian real appreciated to R$5.63 per dollar, driven by strong commodity exports and technical selling in currency markets.
The real's recent strength reflects Brazil's export performance, but inflation and external balance concerns continue to weigh on sentiment. Global developments shaped the day's tone.
Wall Street's positive momentum, spurred by the U.S. administration's decision to cap and roll back auto-parts tariffs, provided relief to industrial and mining exporters.
This move, described as a“major victory” by U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, sparked renewed risk appetite among investors. However, the broader context remains tense, as the U.S. escalated tariffs on Chinese goods to 125%.
In response, China retaliated with its own duties and export curbs. These actions left markets wary of further disruptions to trade flows and supply chains, which are crucial for Brazil's export-driven sectors.
Brazil's Financial Landscape
Domestically, the Central Bank 's restrictive stance continues to dominate. President Gabriel Galípolo signaled that the Selic rate, already at 14.25%, may see only modest increases ahead.
Inflationary pressures persist, with the IGP-M index for April coming in above expectations. Despite these headwinds, Brazil's high real interest rates support carry trade strategies, attracting foreign capital but also dampening household consumption and investment.
The session's technical picture showed the Ibovespa consolidating above key moving averages, with the 200-period moving average offering support near 130,488 points.
Bollinger Bands indicated expanding volatility, while the index hovered near the upper band, suggesting overbought conditions and the possibility of a short-term pullback.
Sector performance revealed a mixed landscape. Financials, telecoms, and public utilities led gains, while energy and consumer sectors lagged. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuição surged 8% on positive earnings and sector rotation into retail.
Cogna Educação rose 3.93% amid improved outlooks for education, and Prio SA advanced 2.51% on export demand. On the downside, Azul SA Pref dropped 10.77% due to weaker travel demand.
Caixa Seguridade fell 4.24% on insurance sector pressure, and Natura & Co slid 3.92% after disappointing results. ETF flows reflected investor caution, with outflows from Brazil-focused funds for a second week as inflation and rate hike risks remained top of mind.
The launch of the first Argentina-only ETF on B3 highlighted growing regional diversification but also underscored the volatility in neighboring markets.
As the Ibovespa holds above 135,000 points, the market's resilience faces a test from persistent inflation, restrictive monetary policy, and global trade uncertainty.
Investors remain alert for further policy signals and corporate earnings, mindful that the balance between export momentum and domestic risks will shape the next moves.
