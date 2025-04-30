403
Bitcoin Holds Above $94,000 As Technicals Signal Continued Institutional Support
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On April 30, 2025, data from CoinMarketCap and Binance show Bitcoin trading steadily above $94,900, marking a 0.53 percent gain over the previous 24 hours.
The global crypto market cap stands at $2.97 trillion, with the market's Fear & Greed Index at a neutral 52. This stability follows six consecutive days of positive price action, indicating a resilient market after recent volatility.
Institutional flows remain a key driver. On April 29, Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded net inflows of $172.8 million. The IBIT ETF led with $216.7 million in new capital, while others like FBTC and BITB saw outflows, suggesting capital rotation rather than broad withdrawal.
These ETF flows highlight sustained institutional interest, even as some funds see profit-taking or rebalancing. Technical analysis supports the current trend. The attached chart, sourced from TradingView, shows Bitcoin 's price holding above major moving averages.
The 200-period moving average provides a solid support base, while the price fluctuates within the Bollinger Bands, indicating controlled volatility.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 68, near but not yet at overbought territory, suggesting room for further movement. The MACD shows a bullish crossover, reinforcing the positive momentum.
Ethereum follows a similar path, trading at $1,812.69 with a 1.04 percent daily gain. Solana and Litecoin also post modest increases, while XRP edges down 1.06 percent to $2.24. Dogecoin slips 1.33 percent.
Crypto Market Outlook
Market volumes remain robust, with Bitcoin's 24-hour trading volume reaching $28.5 billion, up 15 percent from the previous day. Ethereum's volume also rises, reflecting active participation.
Altcoins present a mixed picture. Some, like Monero, outperform with a 3 percent gain, while others such as the TRUMP token drop sharply, losing nearly 9 percent in 24 hours.
These swings reflect ongoing risk rotation and speculative activity in smaller tokens, even as major assets attract steady capital. The broader context includes macroeconomic uncertainty and shifting capital flows.
Standard Chartered projects Bitcoin could reach $120,000 in the coming quarter, citing strong accumulation and institutional dynamics. However, the market's recent performance remains grounded in tangible ETF inflows, technical support, and solid trading volumes.
The story behind these figures is one of cautious optimism. Bitcoin's ability to hold above $94,000, supported by institutional inflows and technical strength, signals continued confidence among large investors.
Altcoins remain volatile, but the market's overall stability suggests traders and institutions are not rushing for the exits. Instead, they adjust positions as new data and capital flows shape the next move.
The market's resilience stands out, but traders remain alert for any shift in sentiment or macro conditions that could disrupt this stability.
