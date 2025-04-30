Fresh Corruption Case Against AAP Leaders Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain Over Scam Of ₹2,000 Crore

MENAFN - Live Mint) The anti-corruption branch registered a fresh case against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain in connection with corruption in the construction of classrooms at highly exorbitant costs.

“A massive scam to the tune of Rs. 2,000 crores was unearthed in the construction of 12,748 classrooms/buildings during the regime of AAP in Delhi,” the Anti-Corruption Bureau was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Wednesday.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau alleged that significant deviations and cost escalations were observed,“and not a single work was completed within the prescribed period.”

It added,“Consultant and Architect appointed without following due procedure, and cost escalations were carried out through him. Case registered after receiving permission u/s 17-A POC Act from the competent authority.”