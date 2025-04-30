Hajj 2025: Attention Pilgrims! Saudi Arabia Will Levy ₹45,000 On You For THESE Violations

MENAFN - Live Mint) Hajj 2025: The Ministry of Interior of Saudi Arabia has announced penalties for individuals who violate regulations requiring a permit to perform Hajj 2025 and for those who facilitate such violations.

The penalties issued on April 28, according to Saudi Press Agenc , came into effect from April 29 (Dhul-Qi'dah 1 in Saudi Arabia) until June 10 (end of Dhul-Hijjah 14 in Saudi Arabia ). Dhul-Qi'dah or Zil-Qad and Dhul-Hijjah or Zil-Hajj refer to two months in the Islamic lunar calendar.

Zil-Qad is the eleventh month and while Zil- HajJ is the twelfth and final month of the Islamic year in which the main rituals of Hajj in Mecca and Medina cities of Saudi Arabia are performed.

Here is the list of penalties announced by the Ministry

1- For performing without permit Hajj

First, a fine of up to Saudi Riyals 20,000 (INR 45,3707) will be imposed on individuals caught performing or attempting to perform Hajj without a permit, and on holders of all types of visit visas who attempt to enter or stay in Mecca city and the holy sites during the specified period.

2- Facilitating Hajj without a permit

Second, a fine of up to Saudi Riyals 100,000 ( INR 22,68,536) will be imposed on anyone who applies for a visit visa for an individual who has performed or attempted to perform Hajj without a permit, or who has entered or stayed in Mecca city and the holy sites during the specified period. Kaaba, the holiest mosque of Islam is in Mecca.

The fine will multiply for each individual involved. The same fine will apply to anyone who transports or attempts to transport visit visa holders to Mecca and the holy sites during the specified period, as well as to those who shelter or attempt to shelter visit visa holders in any accommodations, including hotels, apartments, private housing, shelters, or Hajj pilgrims' housing sites.

“This includes concealing their presence or providing assistance that enables their stay. The fine will multiply for each individual sheltered, concealed, or assisted,” reads the notice by the Ministry

3- Transporting visit visa holders

Third, the same fine of Saudi Riyals 100,000 ( INR 22,68,536) will apply to anyone who transports or attempts to transport visit visa holders to Mecca and the holy sites during the specified period, as well as to those who shelter or attempt to shelter visit visa holders in any accommodations, including hotels, apartments, private housing, shelters, or Hajj pilgrims' housing sites.

“This includes concealing their presence or providing assistance that enables their stay. The fine will multiply for each individual sheltered, concealed, or assisted,” reads the notice by the Ministry.

4 - Illegal infiltrators will be barred deported, barred

Fourth, illegal infiltrators attempting to perform Hajj, whether residents or overstayers, will be deported to their countries and banned from entering the Kingdom for ten years.

This includes concealing their presence or providing assistance that enables their stay.5 - Vehicles Confiscated

The notice said that the relevant court would be requested to confiscate land vehicles used to transport visit visa holders to Mecca and the holy sites during the specified period if they were owned by the transporter, facilitator, or any accomplices.

When will Hajj 2025 begin?

This year, Hajj is expected to take place from June 4 to June 9, 2025, depending on the sighting of the moon, marking the beginning of Zil-Hajj, the 12th month of the Islamic calendar. Pilgrims will likely begin their journey to Saudi Arabia as early as the end of April. The first Hajj flights from India carrying 288 pilgrims from Lucknow and 262 from Hyderabad left for Saudi Arabia on April 29. "As the Hajj 2025 begins, heartfelt wishes to all 1,22,518 pilgrims undertaking this sacred journey. The first flights took off today, 288 pilgrims from Lucknow and 262 pilgrims from Hyderabad," Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a post on X.



