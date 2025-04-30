Six Foods Etiquette Experts Say To Avoid When Flying

Dhaka: Eating on a plane isn't just about satisfying hunger-it's also about staying comfortable and being considerate of others in a confined space. At high altitudes, the human body behaves a bit differently, and digestion can become more sluggish. That bloated, uncomfortable feeling mid-flight? It might have more to do with your meal choices than you think.

Etiquette experts and former flight attendants suggest steering clear of certain foods to avoid unpleasant in-flight experiences. High on the list are salty foods, which can lead to dehydration and bloating. They may also increase your need to visit the restroom more often, which isn't always convenient when flying.

Fish and egg-based meals are another no-go. These items tend to release strong odors, especially when reheated. Garlic-heavy dishes fall into the same category, as their lingering scent can make fellow passengers uncomfortable.

Fried foods are also discouraged. Not only are they heavy on the stomach and difficult to digest at altitude, but they also contribute to unwanted cabin smells. Similarly, dairy-rich and creamy foods can upset digestion and leave you feeling uneasy.

Finally, avoid gas-producing vegetables like beans and cabbage. These are well-known for causing bloating, and the effects are often amplified during air travel.

The golden rule? Choose subtle, light meals that won't burden your digestive system or offend others with strong smells. Think of it like preparing for a first date-if you wouldn't eat it then, it's probably best not to eat it at 35,000 feet either.

By making thoughtful food choices, you'll help ensure a more pleasant journey for yourself and everyone around you.

