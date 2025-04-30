Shangri-La Books New Agency For PR And Influencer Remit In Australia

MENAFN - PRovoke)- Global marketing agency TEAM LEWIS has won the PR and influencer remit for luxury hotel chain Shangri-La Group in Australia, following a competitive pitch.Shangri-La Group, the multinational leader in 5-star, luxury hospitality, has appointed

TEAM LEWIS Australia to provide its strategic communications consultancy across major campaign development, ongoing press office management, family organisation, and influencer programs, maintaining a prominent and consistent identity across communication channels.





“It is a real coup for TEAM LEWIS in Australia to partner with a brand of such instantly

recognisable global standing as Shangri-La Group,” said Martin Harkin, managing director, TEAM LEWIS Australia.



“We are already deep into planning for our first major creative campaign for the group and can't wait to bring it to an Australian audience soon. This win, combined with the other major B2C brands we have onboarded recently, really highlights the growth of the agency in a short period of time – and we are just scratching the surface of TEAM LEWIS' potential in Australia,” added Harkin.



This announcement follows a series of new consumer-focused client wins for the agency – including Dutch infrared heated cushions innovator Stoov, Sydney hospitality group Solotel, and electric brake controller provider Elecbrakes – expanding the agencies client portfolio well beyond its B2B heritage.



Malaysia Airports also recently renewed its partnership with TEAM LEWIS to lead its public relations and social media strategy for its commercial services division – a collaboration aimed at elevating the retail experience for travellers across Malaysia's airports, it said earlier this month.



The scope of work includes integrated PR, digital storytelling, and event support – all tailored to spotlight the vibrancy and value of the airport retail journey.