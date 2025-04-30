Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
3 Astronauts Return To Earth After 6 Months On China's Space Station

2025-04-30 03:13:15
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Beijing- Three Chinese astronauts landed back on Earth on Wednesday after six months on China's space station.

The crew's landing module came down slowly after separating from the return vehicle, descending on a red-and-white parachute, in Dongfeng, in China's northern Inner Mongolia region on the edge of the Gobi Desert. Their return had been delayed by a day due to strong winds and low visibility. The area is prone to sandstorms this time of year.

The astronauts, Cai Xuzhe, Song Lingdong and Wang Haoze, were launched to the Tiangong space station in October, and they turned over control of the station Tuesday to the new crew that recently arrived to replace them.

The Shenzhou 20 that brought the new crew also carried equipment for space life sciences, microgravity physics and new technology for the space station. (AP)

