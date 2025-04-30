3 Astronauts Return To Earth After 6 Months On China's Space Station

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Beijing- Three Chinese astronauts landed back on Earth on Wednesday after six months on China's space station.
The crew's landing module came down slowly after separating from the return vehicle, descending on a red-and-white parachute, in Dongfeng, in China's northern Inner Mongolia region on the edge of the Gobi Desert. Their return had been delayed by a day due to strong winds and low visibility. The area is prone to sandstorms this time of year.
The astronauts, Cai Xuzhe, Song Lingdong and Wang Haoze, were launched to the Tiangong space station in October, and they turned over control of the station Tuesday to the new crew that recently arrived to replace them.
The Shenzhou 20 that brought the new crew also carried equipment for space life sciences, microgravity physics and new technology for the space station. (AP)
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
Read Also
NASA Astronauts Butch Wilmore And Sunita Williams Return To Earth After 9 Months Stuck In Space
Centre Has Accorded Approval For Chandrayaan-5 Mission: ISRO Chief
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN30042025000215011059ID1109490141
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment