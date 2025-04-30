403
Decades-old agreement perishes
(MENAFN) In response to the deadly terrorist attack in Baisaran Valley, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed 26 lives, India has announced the suspension of the long-standing Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan. The treaty, which has governed the sharing of water from the Indus River between the two nations since 1960, will be put on hold until Pakistan "credibly and irrevocably" ceases supporting cross-border terrorism, according to Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on April 23.
Indian Water Resources Minister CR Patil emphasized that the move is in the “national interest,” asserting that no water will flow to Pakistan. The decision, hailed by the Modi government as justified, has raised tensions in the region, with Pakistan warning that any effort to block or redirect its water share would be considered an “act of war.”
While Pakistan has denied involvement in the April 22 attack, former Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari issued a strong warning, stating, "The Indus is ours and will remain ours," further adding that if India interferes with the river’s flow, "their blood will flow."
Experts suggest the immediate practical effects of this move may be limited, but the symbolic significance is immense, with concerns that it could escalate tensions and contribute to a major water crisis in Pakistan, exacerbating the country’s ongoing economic difficulties.
