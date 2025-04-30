Pakistani Army Accuses India Of Sponsoring Terrorism, Presents“Irrefutable Evidence”

MENAFN - Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Apr 30 (NNN-APP) – The director general of the Pakistani military's media wing, yesterday, accused India of being directly involved in orchestrating acts of terrorism within Pakistan, presenting“irrefutable evidence” of“state-sponsored terrorism.”

Speaking at a press briefing in Rawalpindi, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Ahmed Sharif, said that, the Pakistani security forces have apprehended an India-trained terrorist and uncovered detailed evidence of cross-border coordination by Indian military personnel.

A Pakistani national, trained by Indian operatives was arrested on Apr 25, near a bus stand in the Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, and the suspect, was found in possession of a 2.5-kg explosive device, two mobile phones, an India-manufactured drone, and one million Pakistani rupees in cash.

Forensic analysis of the suspect's mobile devices, allegedly revealed communication with Indian army officers, including a junior commissioned officer and a serving major, stationed in the India-controlled Kashmir.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to carrying out four IED attacks under direct instructions from Indian military officers,” Chaudhry stated, noting that, drones were being used to smuggle explosive devices into Pakistani territory.

In a recorded audio clip, played during the briefing, an individual identified by the Pakistani military as an Indian officer, was allegedly heard instructing the suspect to carry out an attack in a public area to maximise media coverage.

“This audio clip and the accompanying forensic data provide irrefutable evidence of Indian state involvement in terrorism on Pakistani soil,” said Chaudhry.

“This is just one evidence, we have dismantled many such networks.”

He urged the international community to take serious notice of India's actions, warning that, such activities threaten not only Pakistan's national security, but also regional peace and stability.– NNN-APP