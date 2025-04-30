Azerbaijan Marks 26Th Anniversary Of Its Special Forces

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Today Azerbaijan marks the 26th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijani Special Forces. The Special Forces were founded on April 30, 1999. Officers and warrant officers who had participated in the First Garabagh War were involved in the formation of the unit, Azernews reports.

The Turkish Armed Forces' Special Forces played an exceptional role in the development of Azerbaijan's Special Forces. In addition, Azerbaijani special forces have participated in courses held at training centers in various countries and have repeatedly achieved high results in competitions held in the United States, Turkiye, and Pakistan.

Units of the Special Forces took part in the April 2016 clashes. During the fighting, numerous enemy personnel and military equipment were destroyed.

The Special Forces also demonstrated great bravery in the Patriotic War, which began on September 27, 2020. They played an invaluable role in liberating Azerbaijani territories from occupation. Their operation to scale cliffs and liberate the city of Shusha from occupation has gone down in military history.

The Azerbaijani Special Forces are equipped with modern weapons, combat gear, and technology produced by leading global defense industry companies.

It should be noted that the commander of the Special Forces is Major General Alakbar Jahangirov, a Hero of the Patriotic War.