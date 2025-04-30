Russian Troops Shell Kherson, Two Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On the night of April 30, the Russian army shelled a house in the Korabelny district of Kherson, injuring two men.

According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional State Administration reported this on Telegram .

At about 1 am, Russians fired at a house in the Korabelny district of Kherson. Two men aged 55 and 72 were injured in the attack. They suffered explosive and closed head injuries. An ambulance crew provided medical assistance to the victims on the spot.

As Ukrinform reported, on the evening of April 29, a 70-year-old woman was injured in the Dnipro district of Kherson as a result of Russian artillery shelling.