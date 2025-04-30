Russian Troops Shell Kherson, Two Wounded
According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional State Administration reported this on Telegram .
At about 1 am, Russians fired at a house in the Korabelny district of Kherson. Two men aged 55 and 72 were injured in the attack. They suffered explosive and closed head injuries. An ambulance crew provided medical assistance to the victims on the spot.Read also: Twelve people injured in Russian strikes on Kherson region
As Ukrinform reported, on the evening of April 29, a 70-year-old woman was injured in the Dnipro district of Kherson as a result of Russian artillery shelling.
