Two People Wounded In Mykolaiv Region Due To Russian Strikes
According to Ukrinform, the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration reported this on Facebook .
On Tuesday, April 29, the Russians attacked four times with FPV drones and at 15:55 launched an artillery strike on the Kutsurubska community. As a result of the evening shelling in Dniprovske village, a 49-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man were wounded. They were taken to Mykolaiv for medical care. In the morning the condition of the victims is satisfactory. The woman is already undergoing outpatient treatment, the man is in moderate condition and will be sent for outpatient treatment today.
A private house and a power line were also damaged in Dniprovske village. 66 subscribers were without electricity. The power supply was quickly restored. No one was injured.Read also: Russian troops shell Kherson , two wounded
In addition, yesterday at 11:25 and 11:29 the enemy attacked the Ochakiv community with FPV drones. There were no casualties.
As Ukrinform reported, on April 28, Russians attacked the Kutsurubska community five times with FPV drones. A private house was damaged in the village of Dmytrivka.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment