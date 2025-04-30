Two People Wounded In Mykolaiv Region Due To Russian Strikes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Two people were injured in Mykolaiv region as a result of Russian strikes.

According to Ukrinform, the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration reported this on Facebook .

On Tuesday, April 29, the Russians attacked four times with FPV drones and at 15:55 launched an artillery strike on the Kutsurubska community. As a result of the evening shelling in Dniprovske village, a 49-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man were wounded. They were taken to Mykolaiv for medical care. In the morning the condition of the victims is satisfactory. The woman is already undergoing outpatient treatment, the man is in moderate condition and will be sent for outpatient treatment today.

A private house and a power line were also damaged in Dniprovske village. 66 subscribers were without electricity. The power supply was quickly restored. No one was injured.

In addition, yesterday at 11:25 and 11:29 the enemy attacked the Ochakiv community with FPV drones. There were no casualties.

As Ukrinform reported, on April 28, Russians attacked the Kutsurubska community five times with FPV drones. A private house was damaged in the village of Dmytrivka.