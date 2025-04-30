North Korea Loses Over 4,700 Soldiers In Russia - South Korean Intel

MENAFN - UkrinForm) North Korean troops have incurred over 4,700 casualties, including 600 killed in the battles against the Ukrainian Defense Forces in Kursk region.

This was reported by the National Intelligence Agency of South Korea, Ukrinform reports with reference to Yonhap.

South Korean intelligence estimated the total number of the North Korean army contingent in Russia at 15,000, sent to the Russian Federation in two stages – about 12,000 last year and another 3,000 at the beginning of this year.

Seoul's intelligence also noted a significant decrease in the intensity of fighting in the Kursk sector of the front since April after Moscow regained control over most areas of its front-line Kursk region.

The South Korean intelligence agency added that there are currently no signs of another deployment of North Korean troops on the Russo-Ukrainian front, but stopped short of ruling out such a possibility.

At the same time, South Korea has reason to believe that in exchange for sending troops and exporting weapons, Russia helped the DPRK build a launch pad for a spy satellite and transferred drones, electronic warfare equipment, and SA-22 surface-to-air missiles.

Pyongyang and Moscow are also negotiating the modernization of North Korean industry in 14 sectors, including aviation, energy and tourism, and the sending of about 15,000 North Korean workers to Russia.

At the same time, Seoul believes that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will not go to Moscow for the parade on May 9, since there are currently no security preparations for such an event, and North Korea will be represented by a delegation led by one of the lower-level party or state functionaries.

As Ukrinform reported, on April 26, the Chief of the general staff of the Russian armed forces, Valery Gerasimov, once again lied to President Vladimir Putin about the alleged liberation of Kursk region from the Armed Forces of Ukraine and for the first time officially acknowledged the participation of North Korean troops in the war against Ukraine.

North Korea also officially confirmed the participation of its troops in Russia's war effort.

Photo: KCNA