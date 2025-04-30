Trump Says Russia's Strikes Targeting Ukrainian Cities“Inappropriate”

MENAFN - UkrinForm) U.S. President Donald Trump considers inappropriate Russia's recent missile attacks on Ukrainian cities.

He said this in an interview with ABC News , Ukrinform reports.

"I was not happy when I saw Putin shooting missiles into a few towns and cities. And that was not something that I like seeing. And I think it was inappropriate. But I think the whole war is inappropriate. Again, it's a war that shouldn't have happened," Trump said.

According to the U.S. president, Putin sought to take over all of Ukraine after he saw the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, adding that he believes Putin would not pursue that goal now that Trump is in office.

"I believe that Putin wanted to get all of Ukraine once he went in. And I think part of the reason he went in was that he saw what happened in Afghanistan, how incompetently (chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff at the time, General Mark – ed.) Milley and all the other guys handled that. It was one of the greatest embarrassments of our lifetimes, and maybe in the history of our country," Trump added.

When asked by a journalist whether the head of the White House still believes Vladimir Putin wants peace, he replied affirmatively.

"I think so. His (Putin - ed.) dream was to take over the whole country. But I don't think he'll do it because of me. He respects me," the US leader said.

Trump also does not rule out that Putin“could be tapping me along a little bit”.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Trump criticized The New York Times for its publication about the agreement he intends to impose on Ukraine, but at the same time expressed doubts about whether Putin has a genuine willingness to achieve peace in Ukraine. In addition, he did not rule out the possibility of introducing more sanctions against Russia.

