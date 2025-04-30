Two Children Killed In Wana Blast, Gunman Shot Dead In Bannu Police Attack

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) In a tragic incident on Monday, two children were killed and another seriously injured in a bomb blast near a Frontier Corps (FC) checkpost in the Azam Warsak area of Birmal tehsil, Lower South Waziristan.

According to sources, the children belonged to the local Sulaiman Khel tribe. The injured child was promptly shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Wana for medical treatment.

This latest explosion is part of a disturbing surge in violent incidents in South Waziristan, which has witnessed a growing number of bombings and attacks in recent months. The rise in violence has created an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty among residents. Just two days earlier, 11 people lost their lives and over 20 were injured in a suicide attack in the busy Rustam Bazaar in Wana.

Also Read: Indian Government's Ban on Pakistani Digital Media Outlets is Deeply Concerning: DigiMAP

Meanwhile, in the Bannu district, an armed attack targeted a police team from Thana Saddar in the Kot Adil area. Unknown assailants opened fire, injuring Station House Officer (SHO) Waseem Sajjad and his gunman Hayatullah. Police returned fire, killing one attacker on the spot, while another suspect fled under the cover of darkness despite being wounded.

Authorities recovered modern weapons, a hand grenade, and ammunition from the scene. The injured police officers were immediately moved to a nearby hospital, where their condition is reported to be stable.

DIG Bannu Sajjad Khan and DPO Saleem Abbas Kulachi visited the hospital to inquire after the wounded officers and instructed medical staff to ensure the best possible treatment.