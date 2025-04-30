Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Over 80,000 Afghan Refugees Sent Back From Pakistan In April

2025-04-30 03:09:38
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) As part of an ongoing government initiative, more than 80,000 Afghan refugees were sent back to Afghanistan during April through the Torkham border in Khyber district.

According to official sources, between April 1 and April 29, a total of 8,863 Afghan families-comprising 80,806 individuals-were repatriated from various cities across Pakistan. All refugees were processed at the holding camp set up in Landi Kotal before crossing into Afghanistan.

During their temporary stay at the camp, arrangements were made to provide food, water, footwear, bedding, and medical care for those who were ill or physically weak.

Local volunteers and social workers in Landi Kotal played a key role in the process, assisting families, especially women and children, with necessary supplies.

At the Torkham border, dedicated facilities were established at the NADRA registration center and terminal, with separate queues for women and children. FIA staff remained actively engaged in managing and speeding up the repatriation process.

The repatriation drive continues under the supervision of relevant authorities, with logistical and administrative support being provided on the ground.

